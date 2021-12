As potato growers plan for the coming season, Kim Helgen, lead with Bayer-Plus, says it’s critical to plan now for the most important days of the growing season; the first 90 days. Helgen noted that Bayer’s portfolio coves every stage of growth in that first three months, allowing growers to think about the specific needs of their operation. And she noted those needs can vary field to field, thanks to soil conditions, weather and much more, so to assist, Bayer-Plus is there to answer questions specific to your operation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO