While Trade With China Looks Good This Year, Nigh Unsure 2021 Commitments Will Be Reached

pnwag.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phase One Trade Deal between the U.S. and China comes to an end in early 2022. Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, says this year’s numbers are better that what the U.S. Ag industry saw during the same time period in 2020. Noting that so far,...

www.pnwag.net

Sourcing Journal

Year in Trade: Slow Road to China Reform Leaves Biden Policies in Flux

During a “Trade Regime Review” of China at the WTO, U.S. officials were highly critical of the country’s polices and actions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hbr.org

A New Approach to Rebalancing the U.S-China Trade Deficit

Three years of trade war and supply disruption from the pandemic have the United States looking to reverse decades of migration of American production lines to China and the resulting loss of industrial capability and manufacturing jobs. The U.S. government wants to rebuild domestic production, especially of critical items, and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China-Russia Trade Is on Track to Top USD140 Billion This Year, Official Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 17 -- The value of bilateral trade between China and Russia could exceed USD140 billion this year, as China’s imports of fuels, minerals and agricultural products grow by leaps and bounds, said a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce. Already USD130.4 billion worth of goods...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
The Independent

Greta Thunberg hits out at Biden, says it’s ‘strange’ he’s considered a leader on climate

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has vocally criticised President Joe Biden, questioning why he is considered a leader on climate change. Ms Thunberg, who became famous for her Fridays for Future climate strikes, spoke at length about her concerns about climate change and why she considered the COP26 conference in Glasgow “a failure” in an interview with The Washington Post MagazineWhen asked whether any world leaders inspired her, including Mr Biden, she chafed.“If you call him a leader – I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

