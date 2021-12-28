Bears RB David Montgomery earns 'Angry Run' win after trucking Seahawks defender

Bears running back David Montgomery was a force to be reckoned with during Sunday’s win against the Seahawks.

Montgomery had 106 scrimmage yards, leading Chicago both in rushing (45 yards) and receiving (61 yards) and had a touchdown, which was impressive in the snowy weather conditions.

Montgomery celebrated his touchdown with a snow angel in the end zone, but that wasn’t his most memorable moment. That came early in the first quarter when Montgomery trucked Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones on an 11-yard gain.

It garnered Montgomery a nomination on Good Morning Football‘s Angry Runs segment, and Montgomery came away with the win — and the scepter — for his impressive run.

Montgomery has been Chicago’s most consistent and best offensive player this season. Montgomery has 183 carries for 713 yards (3.9 average) and five touchdowns. He’s added 38 receptions for 277 yards.