ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears RB David Montgomery earns 'Angry Run' win after trucking Seahawks defender

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EORJ_0dXdoGRe00

Bears running back David Montgomery was a force to be reckoned with during Sunday’s win against the Seahawks.

Montgomery had 106 scrimmage yards, leading Chicago both in rushing (45 yards) and receiving (61 yards) and had a touchdown, which was impressive in the snowy weather conditions.

Montgomery celebrated his touchdown with a snow angel in the end zone, but that wasn’t his most memorable moment. That came early in the first quarter when Montgomery trucked Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones on an 11-yard gain.

It garnered Montgomery a nomination on Good Morning Football‘s Angry Runs segment, and Montgomery came away with the win — and the scepter — for his impressive run.

Montgomery has been Chicago’s most consistent and best offensive player this season. Montgomery has 183 carries for 713 yards (3.9 average) and five touchdowns. He’s added 38 receptions for 277 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 Bears takeaways from stunning Week 16 comeback win over Seahawks

After shattering the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff hopes and coming away their fifth win of the season, the Chicago Bears showed a ton of potential heading into the last few weeks of the NFL season. There’s no doubt it’s been a tough season for the Bears and they’ve had various struggles across the board, but they’ve also had some bright spots as well. In this specific post, we’re going to focus on our Bears Week 16 takeaways following the stunning victory.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bears#Trucks#American Football
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy