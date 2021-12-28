Bengals Continue to Move Up in Power Rankings Following Win Over Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from winning the AFC North and making the postseason for the first time since 2015.

They've won back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. Cincinnati is 7th in Sports Illustrated's Week 17 power rankings.

"How many MVP awards do you think Joe Burrow will win in his career? I sent out a very scientific poll on Sunday, and one was the winning option (38.7%), beating out zero (37.8%) and more than one (23.5%)," Mitch Goldich wrote. "One would also be my choice—it’s hard to win more than with so many other talents in the league right. But he’s been a great watch this year, and it would be fun if the Bengals stay hot heading into the playoffs."

The Bengals' schedule is tough. They host Kansas City on Sunday, then travel to Cleveland for the season finale in Week 18. They just need to win one of those two games to become AFC North Champions.

The Ravens are 14th in this week's power rankings. The Browns are 15th and the Steelers are 19th.

Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 17 power rankings here.

