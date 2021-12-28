ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Continue to Move Up in Power Rankings Following Win Over Ravens

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from winning the AFC North and making the postseason for the first time since 2015.

They've won back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. Cincinnati is 7th in Sports Illustrated's Week 17 power rankings.

"How many MVP awards do you think Joe Burrow will win in his career? I sent out a very scientific poll on Sunday, and one was the winning option (38.7%), beating out zero (37.8%) and more than one (23.5%)," Mitch Goldich wrote. "One would also be my choice—it’s hard to win more than with so many other talents in the league right. But he’s been a great watch this year, and it would be fun if the Bengals stay hot heading into the playoffs."

The Bengals' schedule is tough. They host Kansas City on Sunday, then travel to Cleveland for the season finale in Week 18. They just need to win one of those two games to become AFC North Champions.

The Ravens are 14th in this week's power rankings. The Browns are 15th and the Steelers are 19th.

Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 17 power rankings here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Afc North Champions#Twitter
Cincy Jungle

3 things we learned from the Bengals’ huge win over the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals can win the division with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs next week. They can win the division with a win in either of the next two games, but it would be best for it not to come down to the last game. It’s easier said...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens continue to slide in the weekly Power Rankings. Analysis: "Andrews is the runaway winner for Ravens MVP at this point. He leads all league tight ends in catches (93) and receiving yards (1,187), in addition to being 15 yards away from setting the Ravens' single-season receiving mark. But what makes him so valuable? Stepping up when Baltimore's best player went down. Since Lamar Jackson injured his right ankle, Andrews leads the NFL with 376 yards, running over tacklers to gain extra yards. He has become the emotional leader for a team that has gone through so much adversity this season."
NFL
AllBengals

Watch: Great Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Best Throws in Win Over Ravens

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was magnificent in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Ravens. The second-year quarterback completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns. Film analyst Mark Schofield looked at three of Burrow's best throw's from the matchup. Watch the breakdown below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals...
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Place Brandon Allen on COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the COVID-19 reserve list. Phillips is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Look for the Bengals to elevate practice squad quarterback Jake Browning this week if Allen doesn't return in time for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals roll, Cardinals on shaky ground

Six teams have officially booked their ticket to the playoffs following Week 16 action with eight spots still to be filled. This past week saw several surprising results, like the lowly Texans laying a beatdown on the Chargers and the undermanned Titans upsetting the streaking 49ers. The jockeying for position...
NFL
AllBengals

Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 37-of-46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-21 win over Baltimore in Week 16. The Bengals improved to 9-6 and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati hadn't swept Baltimore since 2015. This was not an average sweep, however, because the Bengals absolutely demolished the Ravens in both games. They outscored Baltimore 82 to 38. This was a butt-kicking of epic proportions and after what the Ravens did to the Bengals over the past few years, it feels cathartic.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Linebacker Austin Calitro to Active Roster

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday. He's appeared in three games this season as a practice squad elevation. He has one special teams tackle. Calitro joins a battered linebacking unit that has lost Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
853
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy