Jacksonville Icemen, Atlanta Gladiators game postponed after Georgia players test positive for COVID

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have postponed their game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night because some of those Gladiators players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the team ranked number 1 in the ECHL Eastern Conference is still set to face off against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo tells Action News Jax that Icemen players test before a game and if they feel symptoms, and while we couldn’t get specifics on those results due to confidentiality, we know that Icemen and Stingray players are good to go and they will be back at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, much to the delight of those passionate Icemen fans.

Timothy Mallard is a second-year Jacksonville Icemen ticket holder, who is proud to show off his merchandise when we caught up over Zoom.

“I’ve just really fallen in love with this team,” he said. “They’re tough as nails.”

To take it a step further, he explained, “I’m a season ticket holder for the Jags, I’m a season ticket holder for the Jumbo Shrimp, I’d give them both away for my Icemen. This is the best thing going in the city right now.”

On the flip side, COVID-19 has been one of the most challenging things.

“We’re trying to take every precaution that we can,” said Ohrablo, who explained all players are vaccinated, and players testing positive are being isolated.

But, they had to postpone the game against the Atlanta Gladiators because the Georgia team couldn’t meet the 13 player minimum.

“We all thought it was in the league’s best interest to move the game to a later date,” Ohrablo said.

“It stinks that we’re missing the game,” Mallard said. “I was supposed to sing the national anthem tonight.”

But still, he’s still staying optimistic.

“Things happen but all we can do is move forward,” he said. “We’re not missing tomorrow’s game, which is lovely.”

The new game date between the Icemen and the Gladiators hasn’t been determined yet.

Meanwhile, the Icemen are aiming for their ninth straight win tomorrow night and they’re hoping to surpass 5,000 fans at the arena.

Mallard will be there, and he also told Action News Jax he plans to sing the national anthem at the Icemen game happening on January 22.

