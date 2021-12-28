ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jacksonville Icemen, Atlanta Gladiators game postponed after Georgia players test positive for COVID

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have postponed their game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night because some of those Gladiators players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the team ranked number 1 in the ECHL Eastern Conference is still set to face off against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo tells Action News Jax that Icemen players test before a game and if they feel symptoms, and while we couldn’t get specifics on those results due to confidentiality, we know that Icemen and Stingray players are good to go and they will be back at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, much to the delight of those passionate Icemen fans.

Timothy Mallard is a second-year Jacksonville Icemen ticket holder, who is proud to show off his merchandise when we caught up over Zoom.

“I’ve just really fallen in love with this team,” he said. “They’re tough as nails.”

To take it a step further, he explained, “I’m a season ticket holder for the Jags, I’m a season ticket holder for the Jumbo Shrimp, I’d give them both away for my Icemen. This is the best thing going in the city right now.”

On the flip side, COVID-19 has been one of the most challenging things.

“We’re trying to take every precaution that we can,” said Ohrablo, who explained all players are vaccinated, and players testing positive are being isolated.

But, they had to postpone the game against the Atlanta Gladiators because the Georgia team couldn’t meet the 13 player minimum.

“We all thought it was in the league’s best interest to move the game to a later date,” Ohrablo said.

“It stinks that we’re missing the game,” Mallard said. “I was supposed to sing the national anthem tonight.”

But still, he’s still staying optimistic.

“Things happen but all we can do is move forward,” he said. “We’re not missing tomorrow’s game, which is lovely.”

The new game date between the Icemen and the Gladiators hasn’t been determined yet.

Meanwhile, the Icemen are aiming for their ninth straight win tomorrow night and they’re hoping to surpass 5,000 fans at the arena.

Mallard will be there, and he also told Action News Jax he plans to sing the national anthem at the Icemen game happening on January 22.

247Sports

Duke will postpone Clemson game this week due to positive COVID tests in the program

Duke will postpone/reschedule its upcoming game against Clemson on Wednesday due to positive COVID tests among players in the program. The Blue Devils' players traveled home for the Christmas holiday after their game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, returning to campus on Sunday night when they underwent rapid and PCR testing to confirm their status. — According to sources, numerous players tested positive upon returning and out of an abundance of caution the program decided to cancel Clemson's game on Wednesday and are meeting this morning to determine the best path forward to rescheduling or canceling that game as well as the game against Notre Dame scheduled for this Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has COVID outbreak

MIAMI — (AP) — The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because...
NBA
