ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Federal government sends North Carolina $26M for storm-related road repair

By Nyamekye Daniel
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – North Carolina will receive more than $26 million in federal aid to repair roads and highways damaged by storms and other natural disasters. North Carolina is among 42 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that will benefit from $1.39 billion in...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal government will reimburse up to $9,000 for COVID-19-related funeral costs

As the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, the federal government has a program that could help families who are not dealing with just the grief of losing a loved one but are also trying to figure out how to quickly come up with thousands of dollars for funeral costs, especially for families who have lost multiple members in a short amount of time to the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
FITSNews

North Carolina Is About To Destroy South Carolina Economically

South Carolina’s “Republican-controlled” legislature has spent the last quarter century – and particularly the last decade – dramatically expanding the size and scope of government in the Palmetto State. As budgets have ballooned by billions of dollars, taxpayers have received absolutely nothing back except costlier government failure.
INCOME TAX
KATU.com

Oregon gets nearly $22M in federal aid to repair weather-damaged roads

The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing nearly $22 million to help Oregon repair roads damaged by severe weather. That includes the major flooding in Pendleton nearly two years ago. The money is coming from the DOT’s emergency relief program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration. U.S. Sens. Ron...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
enr.com

FHWA to Provide $1.4B for Emergency Road Repairs

The Federal Highway Administration has announced it will award about $1.4 billion to reimburse states around the country for repairs to highways and bridges, debris removal and other cleanup and rebuilding activities in the wake of floods and other disasters. In a Dec. 21 announcement, FHWA said it will make...
TRAFFIC
KTLA

Federal government approves California’s Medicaid overhaul, allowing funds for housing-related services

The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents, officials said Wednesday, a decision that among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. CalAIM — California Advancing and Innovating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcboston.com

Federal Government Sending Aid to New England Amid COVID Spike

As the omicron variant threatens to exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic in New England, some states are getting new federal help. For weeks, health officials across Maine have been concerned about capacity in terms of beds in intensive care units and overall, as well as staffing. On Tuesday, the White House...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Cooper
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scott: State won't have to fall back on 2020 COVID-19 initiatives

(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Scott in his weekly address said Vermont won’t have to fall back on COVID-19 mandates issued in 2020 as the state moves forward by working to prevent the spread of the virus. Scott said he joined other governors on a virtual call...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Federal Government Sending Paramedics To New Hampshire, Vermont To Fight COVID Surge

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire and Vermont are among the six states who will receive emergency response teams to help them fight coronavirus, President Biden announced. The president released multiple initiatives Tuesday, to help states deal with the sudden surge of the Omicron variant. The response teams, which are also headed to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona, will be deployed immediately. Each team includes more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics. FEMA is also assembling hundreds of ambulances and medical teams that will help states move patients to other facilities if a hospital fills up. New Hampshire and Vermont each have 30 paramedics headed their way. Eight are headed to Maine. New Hampshire and Maine will also receive ventilators from the federal government. The Administration plans to send 330 to states around the country. Half a billion at-home, rapid tests will be purchased by the federal government and distributed for free this winter.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Dorian#Emergency Relief#Usdot#Federal Highway#Noaa#Zeta
The Independent

Two dead in submerged car as major Christmas storm hits California

Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Outsider.com

Alaska Earthquake: Massive 5.0 Magnitude Tremor Detected Off Coast

Another earthquake was detected off the coast of Alaska, this time about 200 miles northwest of Attu Station. According to The U.S. Sun, the earthquake’s magnitude is 5.0. The tremor was recorded near the Aleutian Islands, with a depth of 10km. In addition to being close to Alaska, it is also close to the Kamchatka Peninsula and Koryakia in Russia. This tremor is not an isolated incident, however.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy