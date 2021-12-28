NJ Transit proceeding with $595 million project to replace Raritan River Bridge

That’s the Admiral Way bridge over Fairmount Ravine, always festively (and mysteriously) decked in bows this time of year. This time next year, though, it might be decked in construction equipment. Earlier this month, a reader noticed what appeared to be an official-looking team assessing the bridge, and wondered if its earthquake-safety work were imminent. We checked with SDOT, whose spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied: “The SW Admiral Way Bridge is planned to receive an earthquake-safety upgrade as part of the Levy to Move Seattle. Two members of our bridge team visited the site to view the vegetation around the bridge and get a closer look at the bridge in order to scope painting needs. This project is currently in the design phase, and we expect to reach the construction phase in late 2022 or in 2023.” The other Admiral Way bridge is in line for a seismic retrofit too.

