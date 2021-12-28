ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Transit proceeding with $595 million project to replace Raritan River Bridge

By T.A. DeFeo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – NJ Transit is moving forward with a $595 million project to replace the moveable, swing-span Raritan River Bridge between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. The 2,920-foot-long bridge, often called River Draw, was built in 1908 and is the only rail link for 17 of the North Jersey...

