Once you’ve baked all your cookies for Santa and have your Christmas dinner menu planned, the next thing you need to square away is Christmas morning breakfast. Ree Drummond makes pans and pans of her classic homemade cinnamon rolls every year for friends and family at Christmastime, but if you don't have enough time to make them on your own, try this cinnamon roll breakfast casserole instead. All you need are a few tubes of refrigerated cinnamon roll dough and a few pantry staples to make your home smell heavenly on Christmas morning.

