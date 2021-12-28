UK Tabloid Apologizes To Meghan Markle After Losing Lawsuit To Her

Meghan Markle won her legal battle against the UK tabloid The Mail. In 2019, the newspaper and website printed parts of Meghan’s five-page letter to her estranged father after her wedding in 2018. Meghan married Prince Harry and they now have two children together.

Meghan sued the publisher for posting private information. After a years-long legal battle, she won and the UK tabloid The Mail offered an apology. It read, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online. Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement.”

Meghan Markle wins legal battle against UK tabloid The Mail

WHEN SPARKS FLY, Meghan Markle, 2014. ph: David Owen Strongman / © Hallmark Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

It added, “The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.”

SUITS, Meghan Markle in ‘Brooklyn Housing’ (Season 7, Episode 5, aired August 9, 2018). ph: Ian Watson/© USA Network/courtesy Everett Collection

Meghan will receive $1.7 million, 90% of her legal fees from the lawsuit. Meghan also released a statement after the ruling, saying that it was not just a victory for her, but for anyone who wanted to push back against injustice.

SUITS, Meghan Markle, ‘Litt the Hell Up’, (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014). photo: Ian Watson / ©USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

She shared, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right. While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.” Likely, the UK tabloid will not be printing anything negative or private about Meghan again.

What do you think of this legal battle coming to an end?