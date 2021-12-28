ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (CRWU) OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Company's Massive Yield Of 7.9% Warrants A Closer Look

Dividend investing is a conservative strategy aimed at generating passive income while preserving capital. Ares Capital (ARCC) offers an impressive 7.9% yield, making it one of the best dividend stocks. Ares Capital provides financing to middle-market companies. Its portfolio consists of 371 companies across numerous industries. The largest weightings are in software and health…
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Horizonte Minerals sign loan documentation for debt facility

Horizonte Minerals PLC - London-based nickel development company with projects focused in Brazil - Signs loan documentation relating to its USD346.2 million senior secured debt facility. The facility is between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA, a Brazil-based mining company, as the borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions comprising of BNP Paribas SA, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank NV, Natixis, Societe Generale SA and Swedish Export Credit Corp. First drawdown under the senior debt facility is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. Endeavour Financial Ltd acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as legal counsel to Horizonte Minerals.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Grains#Net Asset Value#Crwu Isin#Dgap#Eqs Group Ag
Life Style Extra

FRN Variable Rate Fix

As Agent Bank, please be advised of the following rate determined on: 29-Dec-21 ¦ National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC - Series 47 GBP 50,000,000 Index Linked inst. due 26 Jan 2039.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Inspirit Energy (INSP)

IN BRIEF: Loss widens at Inspirit Energy but new products in pipeline. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. (Sharecast News) - Waste heat recovery and combined heat and power technology company Inspirit Energy updated the market on its operations on Monday, reporting that as Covid-19 restrictions eased in recent months, it had been working with its engineering partners on the "fine details" of the new waste heat recovery (WHR) system for application on the Volvo marine engine.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Using shorts to find early winners in 2022

* Dow edges up, S&P 500 slips into red, Nasdaq down. * Staples lead S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. USING SHORTS...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 29/12/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 55.39 at 7427.49 points, a movement of 0.75%, showing a modest rise in the market. InterContinental Hotels (IHG) was a heavily traded share, with around £3,439.7m (0.390%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 80% of the companies in the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Benzinga

(DIDI) - Analyzing DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s DIDI short percent of float has fallen 16.51% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.84 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR (PR1C) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (GGOV) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C) (AGHG.L) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (AMGOVG.L) AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Cadence signs deal; Iofina sees strong demand

AIM - WINNERS. Cadence Minerals PLC, up 26% at 24.63 pence, 12-month range 14.50p-31.30p. Enters binding settlement agreement with the secured bank creditors of Dev Mineracao, the owner of the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil. The agreement is the last major precondition for Cadence to vest its initial USD2.5 million for 20% of the large-scale Amapa iron ore mine, beneficiation plant, railway and private port. As a result, Cadence and Indo Sino's joint venture have now secured 100% ownership of Amapa. Cadence has already begun work on the next investment phase to earn an additional 7% of Amapa for USD3.5 million. Chief Executive Kiran Morzaria says deal represents its "greatest achievement to date as a mining investment company".
STOCKS
TheStreet

85% Of Active U.S. Stock Funds Underperformed The Market This Year

Close to 85% of active U.S. equity funds including cheap stocks, small-caps and energy companies were trailing the S&P 500 this year as of Nov. 30, according to investment analysis platform Morningstar Direct, the Wall Street Journal reported. The S&P 500 has risen 23.4% from Nov. 30 and 29.3% year-to-date,...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy