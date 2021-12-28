OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

AIM - WINNERS. Cadence Minerals PLC, up 26% at 24.63 pence, 12-month range 14.50p-31.30p. Enters binding settlement agreement with the secured bank creditors of Dev Mineracao, the owner of the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil. The agreement is the last major precondition for Cadence to vest its initial USD2.5 million for 20% of the large-scale Amapa iron ore mine, beneficiation plant, railway and private port. As a result, Cadence and Indo Sino's joint venture have now secured 100% ownership of Amapa. Cadence has already begun work on the next investment phase to earn an additional 7% of Amapa for USD3.5 million. Chief Executive Kiran Morzaria says deal represents its "greatest achievement to date as a mining investment company".

