OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Horizonte Minerals PLC - London-based nickel development company with projects focused in Brazil - Signs loan documentation relating to its USD346.2 million senior secured debt facility. The facility is between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA, a Brazil-based mining company, as the borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions comprising of BNP Paribas SA, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank NV, Natixis, Societe Generale SA and Swedish Export Credit Corp. First drawdown under the senior debt facility is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. Endeavour Financial Ltd acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as legal counsel to Horizonte Minerals.
