OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

 1 day ago

OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C...

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Inspirit Energy (INSP)

IN BRIEF: Loss widens at Inspirit Energy but new products in pipeline. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. (Sharecast News) - Waste heat recovery and combined heat and power technology company Inspirit Energy updated the market on its operations on Monday, reporting that as Covid-19 restrictions eased in recent months, it had been working with its engineering partners on the "fine details" of the new waste heat recovery (WHR) system for application on the Volvo marine engine.
Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.19%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Chemicals, Healthcare and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 fell 0.19%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were GN Store...
LIVE MARKETS Defensives and tech lend support to STOXX

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DEFENSIVES AND TECH LEND SUPPORT TO STOXX (0852 GMT) On the last full trading day of the year in Europe, investors are opting...
European stocks mixed in holiday-thinned trade; Siemens Gamesa shares rise

LONDON – European indexes were mixed on Thursday morning as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was flat in early deals, with major bourses pointing in different directions. Tech was the only real gainer with a rise of nearly 0.5%. Global investors are looking...
FTSE 100 reaches post-COVID high after four-day break

U.K. blue-chip stocks on Wednesday caught up with their global counterparts after a four-day break, with the leading index rising to its highest level in 22 months. rose 0.8% in midday action, its best level since Feb. 2020, the month before the U.K. entered its first lockdown. Spirax-Sarco Engineering. SPX,
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR (PR1C) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS EURO AGG CORPORATE UCITS DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX...
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (AMGOVG.L) AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C) (AGHG.L) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR (GGOV) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares take their cue from stronger Wall Street

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European and Asian stocks inched. higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall. Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing more. COVID curbs before year-end. Asset classes from oil to equities are near or above recent. highs, having clawed back...
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rally as Omicron concerns recede

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rallied in early trade on Wednesday amid hopes that Omicron will be less severe than previous Covid variants, although volumes were thin as many traders remained away from their desks until after the new year. At 0850 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 1.1% at...
Life Style Extra

A new year ahead.

Let me make it clear that I am neither a trader nor an advisor and that this (drivel) is simply the thoughts which I have for the year ahead. First off, it starts that my ONLY intention is to have my portfolio beat the market. If the market falls, then I expect not to fall as much, but if the market rises, I expect to do better. It has been so since I started to build my portfolio in 1979.
Life Style Extra

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Cadence signs deal; Iofina sees strong demand

AIM - WINNERS. Cadence Minerals PLC, up 26% at 24.63 pence, 12-month range 14.50p-31.30p. Enters binding settlement agreement with the secured bank creditors of Dev Mineracao, the owner of the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil. The agreement is the last major precondition for Cadence to vest its initial USD2.5 million for 20% of the large-scale Amapa iron ore mine, beneficiation plant, railway and private port. As a result, Cadence and Indo Sino's joint venture have now secured 100% ownership of Amapa. Cadence has already begun work on the next investment phase to earn an additional 7% of Amapa for USD3.5 million. Chief Executive Kiran Morzaria says deal represents its "greatest achievement to date as a mining investment company".
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Europe: just a whisker from a new record high

Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPE: JUST A WHISKER FROM A NEW RECORD HIGH (0922 GMT) Will it? Won't it?. The STOXX 600 has gently crept in striking...
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor omicron variant developments

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of the omicron Covid variant. Chinese stocks led losses among the region's major markets, with the Shanghai composite down 0.91% to close at 3,597 while the Shenzhen component shed 1.24% to 14,653.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell about 1%, as of its final hour of trading.
