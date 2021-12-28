Three More Hawks Enter Protocols Six Days Before Facing Blazers

Here at Blazer’s Edge, we’re taking the opportunity to share our Portland Trail Blazers fandom with our readers. You can read more about it here. I was born and raised in the Portland area, so Blazer fandom was passed down to me generationally from my dad and grandpa. My earliest memory of the team is sadly the Game 7 collapse in the 2000 Western Conference Finals. During my early years of fandom, the team was in the midst of the Jail Blazer era, so I got used to rooting for a team that wasn’t very good or very well liked, for that matter. This gave me a special appreciation for Brandon Roy, who brought back the pride in the team both on and off the court, and allowed me to truly experience Blazermania for the first time.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO