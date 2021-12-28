ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Three More Hawks Enter Protocols Six Days Before Facing Blazers

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks have entered coronavirus protocols: Malik Ellison, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Gorgui Deng, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, bringing the total number of Hawks in health and safety protocols to 13. The Hawks play the...

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2 others enter protocols

Atlanta Hawks guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malik Ellison and center Gorgui Dieng entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, boosting the team's total to 13 players on the list. The trio joins John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu,...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-17) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks at home for the first game of a two game home stand. The Blazers come into this contest six days after their loss to the Pelicans which snapped a two game win streak. The Mavericks are coming off of two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Delon Wright enters health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Chicago Bulls. Wright joins the ten other Hawks players currently in the league's health and safety protocols as the team manages one of the worst outbreaks across the league. The team appears to be without a true point guard now for tonight's game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Trendon Watford
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Chauncey Billups
Blazer's Edge

A Trail Blazers’ Fan From Birth

Here at Blazer’s Edge, we’re taking the opportunity to share our Portland Trail Blazers fandom with our readers. You can read more about it here. I was born and raised in the Portland area, so Blazer fandom was passed down to me generationally from my dad and grandpa. My earliest memory of the team is sadly the Game 7 collapse in the 2000 Western Conference Finals. During my early years of fandom, the team was in the midst of the Jail Blazer era, so I got used to rooting for a team that wasn’t very good or very well liked, for that matter. This gave me a special appreciation for Brandon Roy, who brought back the pride in the team both on and off the court, and allowed me to truly experience Blazermania for the first time.
NBA
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
NESN

Bogdanovic, Dieng, and Ellison Latest Atlanta Hawks to Enter COVID-19 Protocols

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that the Atlanta Hawks entered three more players into COVID protocols. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, and Malik Ellison now join a group of ten other Hawks players currently on the list. Bogdanovic is the most notable of this current group as he’s started 22 of 24 games he’s played in and averages 11.7 points per contest.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Espn
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers vs. Mavericks

It’s been a while but hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are back (and mostly healthy) to bring you pregame coverage of tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks... or a facsimile of those teams at least. With the league hit hard by COVID...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy