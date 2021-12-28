ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

By Daniel O. Jamison
Lowell Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal...

Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
The US Sun

How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?

VLADIMIR Putin has been described as a tyrant, a dictator, and even a "super-villain," by Boris Johnson. Russia's strongman, who is the longest-serving leader since Stalin, has denied being behind attacks on foreign soil using a deadly nerve agent. How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?. Vladimir Putin, 69,...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Vladimir Putin
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden to hold another call with Putin on Thursday afternoon

President Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon amid tensions surrounding Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine. During a conversation requested by the Russian government, Biden plans to tell Putin that while the United States is prepared to proceed diplomatically, it also stands ready to respond to further incursions with economic sanctions, NATO reinforcement and assistance to Ukrainian efforts to defend itself, all according to a senior administration official.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Poland
Afghanistan
Politics
Europe
Russia
kyma.com

Biden to speak with Putin on Thursday at Russian leader’s request

President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne told CNN. The call was requested by Putin, according to an administration official, and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden and Putin to Speak on Thursday Amid Ukraine Tensions

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Iran Nuclear Talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in Vienna about...
POLITICS

