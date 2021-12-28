Weather Now: Drier, Milder This Afternoon; Light Mix Inland, Plain Rain For Coast Tonight

Good Afternoon!

Much quieter and drier weather will continue for the rest of today. Most areas are well into the 40s and Providence is close to 50 degrees. Clouds will increase around dinner time though out ahead of our next weak system.

We won’t stay dry and clear for very long though, as more clouds build in during the evening followed by another round of light showers overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.

A wintry mix will break out later on at night with plain rain at the coast.

Showers will begin to develop and move into the region after about 8 pm tonight. Conditions will be fairly similar to last night with a wintry mix. Along the coast, we’ll be seeing more rain and as you travel further inland things will transition into snow.

Throughout the overnight hours, snow will transition into rain leading to more of a soggy start to your Wednesday.

The last bit of shower activity will still be moving through the region early Wednesday morning leading to a messy morning commute.

Throughout the day Wednesday, we’ll stay dry but cloudy followed by some rain showers early Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 12

