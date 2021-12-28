ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cyprus sees record high COVID cases on Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus on Tuesday recorded a single-day record high of COVID-19 infections since the virus was first identified on the island in March 2020, data showed on Tuesday. The island reported 2,241 infections on Tuesday, up from 1,925 a day before....

PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Reuters#The University Of Nicosia#Cyprus News Agency
WORLD
PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
SCIENCE
PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
PUBLIC HEALTH

