ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 things to know about new Jets WR Isaiah Zuber

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIvzu_0dXdX96500

Injuries and COVID-19 have left the Jets paper-thin at wide receiver. Joe Douglas made an effort to bolster New York’s depth at the position last week, though, signing Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.

Zuber has already spent time with four different teams despite having yet to complete his second year in the NFL. The 24-year-old has the talent in a pinch if the Jets need him, though, and there is a chance he could sniff the active roster if injuries and COVID issues continue to pile up.

Here are four things to know about New York’s newest wideout.

Multiple stops in college

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHOhV_0dXdX96500
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber played his first three seasons of college football at Kansas State after redshirting as a freshman and starred in the Big 12, catching 141 passes for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns. Zuber transferred to Mississippi State to conclude his collegiate career and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Rookie year with the Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkOU0_0dXdX96500
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber caught on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was waived in July before the beginning of his rookie training camp. New England re-signed Zuber nine days later and waived him again during final roster cuts. Zuber was then signed to the Patriots practice squad and made his NFL debut in September. Zuber transitioned from the practice squad to the active roster throughout the year and finished 2020 with two catches for 29 yards.

Practice squad stints in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzoP4_0dXdX96500
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber didn’t make the Patriots’ 53-man roster in his second training camp with the team and was released for good in August. The 49ers signed Zuber to their practice squad on Sept. 3 but released him less than two weeks later. Zuber remained in free agency until the Browns added him to their practice squad on Nov. 9 — only to release him exactly one week later.

Punt return experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5XPi_0dXdX96500
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber returned punts throughout his career at Mississippi State and saw some preseason action in the return game while he was with the Patriots. That experience could prove useful should Braxton Berrios succumb to injury or COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#College Football#Browns#American Football#Covid#Kansas State#Patriots
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Sean McDermott drops truth bomb on Bill Belichick after beating New England

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills defeated Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough on Sunday. Things got heated between the two sides on multiple occasions and Stefon Diggs even left some not-so-friendly comments for Patriots fans after a touchdown. While the players on the field don’t seem overly fond of one another, that dislike doesn’t extend to the head coaches. Quite the opposite, in fact, as McDermott had nothing but praise for Belichick after Sunday’s matchup, via Ian Rapoport.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy