4 things to know about new Jets WR Isaiah Zuber

Injuries and COVID-19 have left the Jets paper-thin at wide receiver. Joe Douglas made an effort to bolster New York’s depth at the position last week, though, signing Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.

Zuber has already spent time with four different teams despite having yet to complete his second year in the NFL. The 24-year-old has the talent in a pinch if the Jets need him, though, and there is a chance he could sniff the active roster if injuries and COVID issues continue to pile up.

Here are four things to know about New York’s newest wideout.

Multiple stops in college

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber played his first three seasons of college football at Kansas State after redshirting as a freshman and starred in the Big 12, catching 141 passes for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns. Zuber transferred to Mississippi State to conclude his collegiate career and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Rookie year with the Patriots

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber caught on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was waived in July before the beginning of his rookie training camp. New England re-signed Zuber nine days later and waived him again during final roster cuts. Zuber was then signed to the Patriots practice squad and made his NFL debut in September. Zuber transitioned from the practice squad to the active roster throughout the year and finished 2020 with two catches for 29 yards.

Practice squad stints in 2021

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber didn’t make the Patriots’ 53-man roster in his second training camp with the team and was released for good in August. The 49ers signed Zuber to their practice squad on Sept. 3 but released him less than two weeks later. Zuber remained in free agency until the Browns added him to their practice squad on Nov. 9 — only to release him exactly one week later.

Punt return experience

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Zuber returned punts throughout his career at Mississippi State and saw some preseason action in the return game while he was with the Patriots. That experience could prove useful should Braxton Berrios succumb to injury or COVID-19.