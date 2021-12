Selloff in Yen continued as DOW was pushed to new record by risk-on sentiment, while US benchmark treasury yield also jumped. Dollar is also under some pressure together with Canadian and Euro. On the other hand, Sterling continues to be the outperformer, leading Aussie in the race. With easing fear on Omicron, the markets look set to end the year on a high note.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO