Austin FC signed free-agent forward Maximiliano "Maxi" Urruti to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Urruti. "I'm very excited for these new beginnings with Austin FC," Urruti said. "I'm happy to wear these colors and can't wait to celebrate with all the fans at Q2 Stadium. Vamos Verde y Negro!"

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO