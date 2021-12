AMD CEO Lisa Su has expressed to be impressed by the continued excessive demand for each the PS5 and Xbox Collection X|S. It’s no secret that the demand for the next-gen consoles has been excessive ever for the reason that launch of the consoles late final yr. With the continued provide shortages because of the international pandemic, each consoles are nonetheless arduous to come back by. In the latest monetary earnings name with buyers, AMD’s CEO was requested concerning the present provide scenario and seasonal availability. In response to the CEO, AMD will likely be ramping up the manufacturing of chips subsequent yr, and he or she expects 2022 to be one other robust yr for each Sony and Microsoft, though she expects that 2023 would be the “peak yr” for the next-gen consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO