Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial calls on jury to work longer hours

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Isabel Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell arrive at the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura)

The judge overseeing the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is asking jurors to put in longer hours.

Last week, the jury declined to work extra days on the case.

On Tuesday, Judge Alison J. Nathan explained that the rise of coronavirus cases in New York was her reasoning for asking jurors to work extra hours on the case.

“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said to lawyers. “We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger said that keeping the jurors late would imply the court “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up.”

