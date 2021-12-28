ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial calls on jury to work longer hours

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pRUW_0dXdS3cg00
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Isabel Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell arrive at the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura)

The judge overseeing the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is asking jurors to put in longer hours.

Last week, the jury declined to work extra days on the case.

On Tuesday, Judge Alison J. Nathan explained that the rise of coronavirus cases in New York was her reasoning for asking jurors to work extra hours on the case.

“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said to lawyers. “We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger said that keeping the jurors late would imply the court “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsweek

Why Ghislaine Maxwell Is Unlikely to Testify During Her Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is "unlikely to testify" at her Jeffrey Epstein-related sex trafficking trial because she is "too fragile," a family spokesperson said. The British socialite is accused of grooming minors for her former lover to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. Among government witnesses, one alleged victim, Annie Farmer, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell reached her 60th birthday behind bars Saturday as she awaited the outcome of her sex trafficking trial. The British socialite is scheduled to return to a Manhattan courthouse Monday to await word from a jury entering its third full day of talks after hearing over two dozen witnesses and viewing dozens […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

COVID cases could bring mistrial in Ghislaine Maxwell case, judge warns; jury signals it’s at ‘good point’ in work toward verdict

The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial warned the courtroom Tuesday that the swell of coronavirus cases in New York City could result in a mistrial. “We are seeing an astronomical spike in the number of COVID-positive cases in New York City over the last one to two weeks due to the omicron variant,” said Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alison Nathan. As the judge spoke, jurors ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
foreigndesknews.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: She Is A ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Sophisticated Predator,’ Prosecutors Say

Ghislaine Maxwell was a “dangerous” and “sophisticated predator” who recruited vulnerable girls to be sexually abused by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors Monday during closing arguments. “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the panel. “She manipulated her victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Jury Wants to Examine Testimony of ‘False Memory’ Expert Who Also Testified for Weinstein

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began its fifth full day of deliberations by requesting the transcript for false-memory expert Elizabeth Loftus’ testimony. Maxwell’s team called Loftus to argue that victims’ memories could be contaminated or distorted over time by misinformation or their own suggestions. Loftus, who has testified on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and other famous men, claimed that “the older the event is, the more susceptible people are to having post-event suggestion potentially contaminate their memory.” On Wednesday, jurors also requested transcripts for Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa (who shared glowing comments about the socialite), two FBI agents, and Shawn, the ex-boyfriend of the victim Carolyn. The 12-member panel began deliberating in the late afternoon Dec. 20, before going on holiday break Dec. 23. They returned on Monday. Since their discussions began, they’ve requested transcripts from all four victims—Carolyn, “Jane,” “Kate,” and Annie Farmer—and a host of other witnesses including former butler Juan Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex-trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison Nathan told jurors if they don’t reach a verdict by the holiday weekend, they would be required to deliberate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case to resume deliberations

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Explainer: What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Covid#Fox News#Cox Media Group
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting her fate

(New York) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting her fate after being accused of grooming minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The jury is resuming deliberations after considering Maxwell's fate for about nine hours since receiving the case on Monday afternoon. If convicted on all six federal counts, Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Judge In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Reportedly Asks Jurors To Work Every Day Due To COVID-19 Concerns, As A Positive Case Would Endanger 'Our Ability To Complete This Trial'

Ghislaine Maxwell's trial continues. The judge overseeing the socialite's trial has reportedly asked that jurors sit every day until a verdict is reached due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York. According to Sky News, Judge Alison Nathan noted that should one...
LAW
Shropshire Star

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict

It was the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial. Jurors deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial have been told they would have to work through the new year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility – the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

What happens if there is a mistrial in the Ghislaine Maxwell case?

Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial have been instructed to work throughout the New Year's weekend amid fears that coronavirus could cause a mistrial. Judge Alison Nathan cited an "astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she said she asked jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury to continue deliberation every day including weekends until verdict is reached

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has been instructed to continue deliberations every single day – including on New Years – until they reach a verdict.Judge Alison Nathan issued the harsh instruction on Wednesday morning, citing the escalating risk posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.She expressed fears of a possible mistrial should one of the jurors or “trial participants” catch the virus and be put under a 10-day quarantine.The defence strongly opposed holding deliberations over the weekend, while the prosecution agreed it is necessary.Judge Nathan said she would take into account “unmovable commitments” raised by jurors.Follow live updates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Here’s What the Jury Notes Reveal About the First Full Day of Ghislaine Maxwell Deliberations

A diverse panel of 12 men and women busily scrutinized reams of evidence on their first full day of deliberations in the sex-trafficking case of Ghislaine Maxwell, requesting the testimony of all three of her alleged victims and notes from an FBI interview. Though only jurors are privy to the debates going on inside the deliberation room, juror notes provided clues about their discussions.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy