ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's tour with Saucerful of Secrets postponed until later in 2022

By Andrea Dresdale
kono1011.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's current band, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, has announced that its planned North American tour, scheduled to begin in January, has been postponed. A message on the band's official Twitter feed announced,...

www.kono1011.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

David Bowie’s ‘Berlin Trilogy’: ‘Low,’ ‘Heroes’ and ‘Lodger’ Reconsidered

All three albums represented an expansive leap into experimental realms, as well as a decidedly noncommercial approach that was markedly different from the glam-rock sound he had pursued in his guise as Ziggy. Consequently, the albums got mixed reviews from both fans and critics, some decrying the lack of instant accessibility even as others hailed Bowie for venturing into experimental environs without fear of any backlash.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s Earl’s Court and features a full performance of The Dark Side of the Moon. The band’s core lineup for the concerts featured guitarist David Gilmour, keyboardist Richard Wright, and drummer Nick Mason. The upgraded film previously featured in Pink Floyd’s The Later Years box set in 2019. For that release, Aubrey “Po” Powell of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Pratt
Person
Nick Mason
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Gary Kemp
hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd announce Pulse concert film reissue

Pink Floyd will release a restored and re-edited version of their 1995 concert film, “Pulse”, on February 18. Headed by director David Mallet, the project captures the group on the European leg of the 1994 “Division Bell” tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit’s seminal 1973 record, “The Dark Side Of The Moon.”
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Pink Floyd Surprise-Release a Dozen Pre-‘Dark Side’ Live Albums

Like the echo of a distant time, a dozen previously unreleased Pink Floyd albums quietly surfaced on streaming services this week. All of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972), and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Pink Floyd Prepping Deluxe ‘P.U.L.S.E.’ Reissue

Coming on February 22nd Pink Floyd‘s P.U.L.S.E. – Restored & Re-Edited box set. The package will be available as double-Blu-ray and double-DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#American Tour#North American#Covid#Spandau#Abc Audio
mxdwn.com

Pink Floyd Surprise Drop Live Albums From The ‘70s

Sometimes, artists will drop albums without any advertising beforehand — remember Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album? Even more rarely, though, will they drop multiple albums in silence, let alone twelve. According to Consequence, Pink Floyd just uploaded a dozen live albums to streaming services, each from between 1970 and 1972.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Pink Floyd tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The iconic UK band has released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s without any formal announcement or fanfare. The HH10 is a list of the most-viewed rock news stories in the past week by hennemusic readers. For a...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd Announce ‘Pulse Restored & Re-Edited’ Deluxe Box Set

Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set. The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Classic Rock Q107

Nick Mason Postpones 2022 North American Tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets has postponed their 2022 North American tour "until later in the year." The decision was made "with great regret ... due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic," according to an official statement posted on Twitter. Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018, and focuses...
MUSIC
JamBase

Stream Pink Floyd Performing Live In 1970 – 1972

Pink Floyd recently put up 12 live albums on Spotify and other streaming platforms captured between 1970 and 1972 in the U.S., UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. With no official fanfare from the legendary band, the dozen live titles appeared on streaming earlier this week licensed to Pink Floyd Music Ltd.
MUSIC
SFGate

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety)
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED PINK FLOYD LIVE ALBUMS SURFACE ON STREAMING SERVICES

Pink Floyd recently shared 12 previously unreleased live albums on streaming services. According to Rolling Stone, all of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972) and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy