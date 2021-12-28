Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

Dolly Parton is the queen of country music. She is a living legend. She is a woman who cannot walk anywhere without being recognized. She might, if we are not mistaken, be one of the most recognized and most famous women in all the world. Parton is a country music superstar who our own parents grew up listening to. We grew up listening to her. We all know her. We all love her, and we all respect all she’s done for the world and for the world of country music. Right now, however, she’s making some record breaking things happen – and we do mean literally. She’s actually just broken three Guinness World Records, and her fans are curious to know what she did just over here being her amazing, beautiful, talented, and so sweet self.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO