ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

By Billy Dukes
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ten years and more than a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October of 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977. The album’s pop-friendly title...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

'Hard Candy Christmas,' The Story Behind Dolly Parton's Holiday Classic

"Hard Candy Christmas" was originally written by Carol Hall and became popular in the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. In the film adaptation of the musical, Dolly Parton plays Miss Mona and is featured as a solo singer on the song's refrains. Parton released her version of the song in 1982, and it peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1983. While the song isn't exactly a song about Christmas, Parton and Kenny Rogers added it to their 1984 record Once Upon A Christmas. Parton also performed the song on Bob Hope's Christmas Special in 1988.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Dolly Parton Reveals What It's Like to Turn 75: It's “Not as Bad as I Thought It Might Be”

Dolly Parton has absolutely made the most out of the last two years. The 75-year-old superstar released her first fragrance in July 2021, she teamed up with bestselling author James Patterson to co-author a novel, Run, Rose, Run, about a young singer on the run, out this March, and she even wrote an album inspired by the novel. If that’s not enough, she also won her 11th Grammy award, released her first duet with country singer Reba McEntire, and most recently was named one of People Magazine’s 2021 People of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Dolly Parton Officially Breaks 3 Guinness World Records

75-year-old Dolly Parton was just awarded three new Guinness World Records! Dolly broke the record for most hits on Billboard’s list, with 109 songs making it on the list over the years. She also won for the most decades (7) and most No.1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, both for a female artist. Dolly shared a statement about how excited she was to receive the awards.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Bobby Goldsboro
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Barry Mann
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
John Sebastian
TODAY.com

Kristin Chenoweth shows off her spot-on Dolly Parton impression

Kristin Chenoweth is angling to be cast in a biopic about Dolly Parton. The “Wicked” star stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and showed off her spot-on impression of the country music legend. Jay Leno, who is guest hosting the daytime talk show for Kelly Clarkson, asked Chenoweth...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

What's Dolly Parton's Secret To Staying Mentally Fit?

Dolly Parton has joked that her desire to stay looking youthful has caused her plastic surgeons to age, but the superstar's liveliness isn't only skin deep. At 75 years old, Dolly is smart as a whip, sharp as a tack, and more clever than ever. In an interview with Cody...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remember When#Hitmaker#Wagoner
CMT

Dolly Parton Recruits Kelsea Ballerini for “RUN, ROSE, RUN”

Dolly Parton is revisiting audiobooks with her new “RUN, ROSE, RUN,” and she’s recruited fellow East Tennessee girl Kelsea Ballerini to join her. Parton will headline the audiobook cast of “RUN, ROSE, RUN,” a Nashville-based thriller she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson. Parton plays Ruthanna Ryder, a beloved country icon on the verge of retiring, when a talented young singer (AnnieLee) wins over audiences at her bar.
CELEBRITIES
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Guinness Records Dolly Parton Has Recently Broken

Dolly Parton is the queen of country music. She is a living legend. She is a woman who cannot walk anywhere without being recognized. She might, if we are not mistaken, be one of the most recognized and most famous women in all the world. Parton is a country music superstar who our own parents grew up listening to. We grew up listening to her. We all know her. We all love her, and we all respect all she’s done for the world and for the world of country music. Right now, however, she’s making some record breaking things happen – and we do mean literally. She’s actually just broken three Guinness World Records, and her fans are curious to know what she did just over here being her amazing, beautiful, talented, and so sweet self.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US105

Remember Garth Brooks’ First No. 1 Hit?

Garth Brooks went from small-town Oklahoma boy to Nashville country superstar in the drop of a single -- okay, maybe not the first single, but definitely the second. Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989. It caught the attention of country music fans across the country and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first single released from the album, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," found its way into country radio's Top 10, but couldn't quite make it all the way to the top.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy