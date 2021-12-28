ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluegrass Legend J.D. Crowe Dies at 84

By Luke Levenson
 1 day ago
Bluegrass and banjo legend J.D. Crowe has died. In a post shared to his Facebook fan page, Crowe’s family announced the news of his passing at the age of 84 on Friday (Dec. 24). “This morning at around 3 a.m., our dad, JD Crowe, went home,” they wrote....

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

