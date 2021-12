In the first week of November, Elon Musk polled 68M of his followers on Twitter, asking if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While they voted yes, a major portion of the sales that followed were part of a "rule 10b5-1" trading plan that Musk adopted the previous month. Under 10b5-1 rules, corporate brass can trade their own equity as part of a pre-announced portfolio management plan, but must release details of when and how to protect themselves from accusations of insider trading.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO