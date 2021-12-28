Skip and Shannon Debate if Tua is a Franchise QB and Talk about his Game vs the Saints

Monday Night Football, Week 16. Tonight the Miami Dolphins visit the New Orleans Saints. The 7-7 Miami Dolphins come into this game as hot as any team in the NFL. The Dolphins have reeled off six straight wins to make an unlikely playoff push after starting the season 1-7. The Dolphins have been propelled by a superb defensive performance in this run. Miami has limited each of their last three opponents to 250 yards or less of total offense, and they have given up 17 points or less in five of their last six games. Defense like that makes winning easy. The Dolphins are now just a half game behind the last playoff spot in the AFC, and they need a win tonight against the Saints to keep pace.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO