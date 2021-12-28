ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Skip and Shannon Debate if Tua is a Franchise QB and Talk about his Game vs the Saints

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the FOX Sports Show UNDISPUTED talk about Miami’s win vs the Saints and debate if Tua is a franchise quarterback...

dolphinstalk.com

