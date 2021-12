On this week’s episode of You Oughta Know, see how holiday traditions get reimagined. Philadelphia’s Chocolate Ballerina Company is inspiring its dancers to dream big. Chef Natasha joins us with some holiday menu ideas that infuse old traditions with new ones (see recipes below). Plus, learn about a local brew that tastes good and gives back to the community. Then we head over to Triple Bottom Brewing. Looking for a way to unwind from the year? We go in search of rejuvenation and relaxation at Float SNJ. And finally, we tell you about a WHYY project that’s honoring Good Souls around the area.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO