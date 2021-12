Tessa Worley of France secured a thrilling victory in final giant slalom race of 2021, at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Lienz on Tuesday (28th December). The two-time world champion was quickest after the first of the two runs in Austria. She could only manage fourth in run two, but it was good enough to claim the title with a combined time of 2:03:88.

