The Queen Mother demanded that a no-fly zone be introduced around her home in Scotland to allow her to enjoy her afternoon naps without interruption.A series of documents, reported by The Times, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother made a formal complaint after her sleep was disturbed by low-flying jets.The jets had flown around her holiday home, the Castle of Mey in Caithness, which she purchased in 1952 for £100.The documents, which have been sealed for almost three decades, show an order from the commandant-in-chief of the RAF Central Flying School to one of her staff members, asking them...

U.K. ・ 19 HOURS AGO