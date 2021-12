Batavia High School boys basketball forward Ethan Ivan is a 6-7 senior who recently committed to play basketball for Division II University of Wisconsin Parkside. Monday he showed why he was worthy of his scholarship when he scored 34 points in Batavia’s 74-66 overtime victory over Stagg in the opening round of the York holiday basketball tournament in Elmhurst.

