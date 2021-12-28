Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.

Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool as substitute Ademola Lookman fired the Foxes in front on 59 minutes.

Liverpool couldn’t find a late winner - the first time they had failed to score this season - as leaders Manchester City held on to their six-point lead ahead of their trip to Brentford tomorrow night. Follow reaction from Leicester vs Liverpool live below: