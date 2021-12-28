ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

By Jamie Braidwood
 17 hours ago

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.

Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool as substitute Ademola Lookman fired the Foxes in front on 59 minutes.

Liverpool couldn’t find a late winner - the first time they had failed to score this season - as leaders Manchester City held on to their six-point lead ahead of their trip to Brentford tomorrow night. Follow reaction from Leicester vs Liverpool live below:

The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening - their last of the calendar year. The Reds endured their first postponed game of the season as the visit of Leeds scheduled for Boxing Day was put on hold. That leaves Liverpool with consecutive matches against Leicester across different competitions in less than a week after knocking the Foxes out of the Carabao Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ademola Lookman and Kasper Schmeichel earn Leicester win over Liverpool

Ademola Lookman stunned wasteful Liverpool as Leicester dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.Leicester are also the first side to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in the #PL this season! ⛔️#LEILIV— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021The Foxes made them pay as Jurgen Klopp’s second-placed side dropped crucial points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Ademola Lookman
The Independent

Ademola Lookman gives Leicester victory and puts dent in Liverpool title bid

A dogged Leicester painted Liverpool as the team without rest or nine first-team players on Tuesday night as Ademola Lookman’s winner sliced through their festive feeling and title tilt. Against the odds, the extent of their absentees, and their exertions in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers’ men pulled off an unexpected triumph in the space of 48 hours, ribboned with a rare clean sheet.They will have expected plenty more punch from a full-strength Liverpool who had Boxing Day off, but were seriously jaded. Jurgen Klopp’s men were slow, unsure and largely sleepwalking through the encounter.Liverpool, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s defence is key to recent success

Jurgen Klopp has seen an improvement in Liverpool’s backline recently and highlighted defensive resolve as a critical component as they look to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City.Liverpool sit six points behind City in the title picture, albeit having played one game fewer after the visit of Leeds on Boxing Day was postponed, with the two frontrunners poised for another pulsating race to the finish line.The teams have traded blows in the last few years, with City pipping Liverpool by a solitary point in the 201/19 season before the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Foxes#The Premier League
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp knows just how damaging Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester could be

The disappointment layering Jurgen Klopp’s words spelt out the severity of the damage defeat at Leicester did to Liverpool’s title aspirations. It was just their second loss in 29 league games, yet juxtaposed against Manchester City’s form and history of their relentlessness at the summit, the feeling hanging in the air was “game over”.By the time Liverpool play again, they could be 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s machine – and worse still, their next opponents are fellow championship contenders.You can’t win the division in December, but you can certainly lose it… “Chelsea and us play against each other so we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace sweep past Norwich for comfortable victory

First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira.Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha but they were still too strong for the Canaries.It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.Both teams named two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike, with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park in the Premier League this evening.Villa have been in fine form since Steven Gerrard’s arrival, winning four of their six league games, with their only two defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesHowever, their momentum was halted by a last-ditch postponement of their fixture against Burnley last week. Thomas Tuchel’s side urgently needs to reverse their form after recently conceding ground in the title race. Back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves had left the Blues six points adrift of leaders City heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku inspires Chelsea turnaround in win over Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea’s comeback victory as he continued to haunt Aston Villa The striker scored his first Premier League goal since a September brace against the same opposition as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1.Lukaku has now scored nine goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances against Villa and also caused havoc to win a stoppage-time penalty for Jorginho to score his second goal of the game.His first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury but the Belgium international now has two in his last three games to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
