AJ Styles will make New Year’s Evil phenomenal when he returns to NXT 2.0 to confront Grayson Waller. Styles has not taken kindly to having his name coming out of Waller’s mouth, appearing on NXT 2.0 to call out "The Arrogant Aussie." After a bitter exchange, Styles welcomed a fight from Waller, but he slipped out the ring and left The Phenomenal One hanging only to show up the following week and do the same thing in a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO