Ernst Applauds Signing of Global War on Terrorism Memorial Act

(Washington, DC) A bill co-sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will create a new memorial on the National Mall honoring veterans of the Global War on Terrorism. The legislation was signed into law Monday by President Biden. Ernst said,”the time to honor these heroes of our nation’s longest war and their families is now, and there is no more fitting of a way to do that than with a memorial on our National Mall to serve as a permanent testament of their selflessness for generations to come.” New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan co-authored the measure.

Learfield Data Wire