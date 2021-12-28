ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ernst Applauds Signing of Global War on Terrorism Memorial Act

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Washington, DC) A bill co-sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will create a new memorial on the National Mall honoring veterans of the Global War on Terrorism. The legislation was signed into law Monday by President Biden. Ernst said,”the time to honor these heroes of our nation’s longest war and their families is now, and there is no more fitting of a way to do that than with a memorial on our National Mall to serve as a permanent testament of their selflessness for generations to come.” New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan co-authored the measure.

Biden signs defense bill that includes memorial, military justice reforms pushed by Ernst

President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a sweeping defense authorization bill that includes nearly $770 billion in defense spending for fiscal year 2022. The bill — which provides a 2.7% increase in military basic pay — also includes changes to how the military prosecutes certain crimes, like sexual assault, and authorizes a national memorial honoring the men and women who have served in the nation's longest war, the Global War on Terrorism — measures backed by Republican members of Iowa's congressional delegation.
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'Remain in Mexico' case

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court whether it needed to continue to implement a Trump-era policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. Democratic President Joe Biden attempted...
Plans for National Mall memorial for Global War on Terror, DC tribute to Medal of Honor recipients move ahead

A memorial for veterans of the Global War on Terror is now set to be built on the National Mall, and a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients will be included nearby. Plans for both sites were signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday, advancing months of work by advocates on both projects. Supporters hailed the news as an important step to keep military sacrifices and heroism at the forefront of the American public’s mind.
Biden signs National Defense Authorization Act into law

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law on Monday. At a cost of about $768 billion, the NDAA includes a pay raise for service members and money for shipbuilding. It also reforms how the military prosecutes crimes like sexual assault and gives discharge protections to service members who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
NATIONAL VIEW: Joe Manchin rescues the Democrats

Joe Manchin’s decision on Sunday to oppose the Build Back Better Act is a service to the country, sparing it from huge tax increases and new entitlements that would fan inflation and erode the incentive for Americans to work. Paradoxically, it is also a blessing for Democrats if they get the message, and it offers President Biden a chance to reboot.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Letter to President Biden, Calling for Reopening of Yemen's Sana International Airport

In a recent letter, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden to exert diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia to end their blockade of the Sana International Airport. Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Rand Paul co-signed the letter. Yemen’s major airport has been out of use since August 2016, due to an ongoing civil war, in which the Saudi-led coalition has instituted a blockade Yemen’s airspace—making it off limits for both commercial and humanitarian purposes. This blockade is especially devastating because nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s citizens are in need of humanitarian assistance and 16.2 million people are at risk of famine, including 400,000 children under the age of 5.
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
