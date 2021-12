If you have been a long-time fan of games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons or even a veteran Minecraft PE player, then Project X brings you a new flavor and twist to the same world-building game genre. Developed and published by the Finnish Dev Studio Dazzle Rocks, Project X is a one-of-a-kind social sandbox MMO that allows its players to hang out together, collect resources, and build their own homes and the game is now available for early access.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO