ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin's long-term momentum indicators are still positive despite recent downturn, Katie Stockton says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeCUU_0dXdDkTj00
Bitcoin. Nurphoto / Getty Images
  • Bitcoin's long-term outlook remains bullish despite recent volatility, according to technical analyst Katie Stockton.
  • Bitcoin is down 30% from its November high, but it remains in a long-term uptrend and has yet to break below key support levels.
  • "Our long-term gauges still point higher despite having down-ticked this month," Stockton said.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

A recent sell-off in bitcoin isn't changing one technical analyst's bullish long-term view on the cryptocurrency.

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said in a note on Monday that bitcoin's long-term outlook remains positive despite the recent volatility.

Bitcoin is down 30% from its record November high, but a relief rally helped the cryptocurrency recover some of its losses. That was until late Monday evening, when the world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell about 6% below the $50,000 level to $47,800 Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the back-and-forth action, bitcoin has managed to hold above its key support level at $44,200, Stockton observed, which represents a 61.8% fibonacci retracement level. Bitcoin's successful test of that level throughout December helped improve short-term momentum to neutral from bearish, according to the note.

But in the medium term, bitcoin's momentum remains weak and in bearish territory based on its weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator. "But we would assume a neutral intermediate-term bias if the weekly stochastics crossover," Stockton said.

With a neutral short-term bias and a bearish intermediate-term bias, bitcoin remains in a choppy trading range with key short-term resistance between $54,600 and $55,600.

Still, bitcoin "remains solidly in a long-term uptrend... and our long-term gauges still point higher despite having down-ticked this month," Stockton said.

If bitcoin is able to decisively jump above its short-term resistance, its next target would be long-term resistance around $65,000, representing potential upside of 35% from current levels, according to the note.

Despite the recent sell-off, bitcoin is still up 64% year-to-date, and is up 693% since the stock market bottomed on March 23, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8M4G_0dXdDkTj00
Markets Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

"There is nothing to suggest that Bitcoin’s recent $45,000 to $52,000 is under threat"

The cryptocurrency market has left notable falls in recent hours, that almost entirely negate Bitcoin´s and other altcoin´s Christmas rally. They settle in the red with declines that have reached 10% in some tokens. The queen of cryptos fell 7% on Tuesday, and now it gives up 3% on Wednesday, testing the $47,000 support that it has respected until now.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Despite Recent Drop, Bullish Bitcoin Holders Stay Steadfast

Bitcoin has dropped $20,000 from the all-time high it hit back in November, but that hasn’t swayed long-term holders from selling off dramatically. The leading cryptocurrency lost about 6% on Tuesday, falling to below $50,000 again after climbing back past that price level heading into the Christmas holiday. Data...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Volatile Crypto Derivatives Market Fuels Bitcoin's Latest Downturn

While slumps within the crypto market have typically correlated with major developments, such as China's crypto crackdown or Tesla reversing course on accepting bitcoin, the current slide is coming at a time when the stock market is at or near record levels. Reporter Alex Vuocolo talks about the role of the crypto derivatives market in bitcoin's latest price drop, as well as the future of sustainability in the space.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Fairlead Strategies
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin long-term holders stay strong despite $20k drop from last month’s high

Long-term holders marginally trimmed their bitcoin positions in recent weeks despite a sharp price drop, data from analytics firm Glassnode show. The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization failed to break the $52,000 level on Monday and slipped to $49,300 in European hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin prices have fallen almost $20,000...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

2021 Was Year Of Bitcoin Accumulation As Long-Term Holdings Rose By 16%

On-chain data suggests 2021 was a year of accumulation for Bitcoin as long-term holders added 16% to their treasuries over the period. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders See Their Holdings Rise By 16% Over The Year 2021. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC short-term supply has gone down by...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Long and Mid-Term Bitcoin Investors Are Getting Rid of Their Holdings at Record Pace

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin Builds Bullish Momentum

Key Levels: Resistance: $53,447.13, pivot: $51516.62 and support: $49,368.58. Preferred Case: Bitcoin is reacting in an ascending channel, signifying bullish momentum. However, the price is currently at resistance. We can expect the price to drop from 1st resistance in line with 127.2% Fibonacci projection and 127.2% Fibonacci Extension towards 1st support in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Moody’s Upgrades Apple’s Long-Term Credit Rating to ‘AAA’

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) received an upgrade to its credit rating. On December 21, Moody’s upgraded the tech giant’s long-term credit rating to the highest ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook, according to Reuters. Following the news, Apple shares, which is...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. We have mentioned the cost basis ratio of bitcoin's long-term holders (LTH) and...
MARKETS
investing.com

Historically accurate 'momentum indicator' hints at possible Bitcoin breakout ahead

Historically accurate 'momentum indicator' hints at possible Bitcoin breakout ahead. Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Markets rally after FOMC meeting, but Bitcoin bears still have a short-term advantage

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has been in a down-trend since the $69,000 all-time high on Nov. 10, when the the Labor report showed inflation pushing above 6.2% in the United States. While this news could be beneficial for non-inflationary assets, the VanEck physical Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) denial by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 12 threw some investors off-guard.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The fear of rate hikes ahead of the Fed meeting is causing investors to hoard cash, flashing a contrarian 'buy' signal for stocks, Bank of America says

Investors' fear over potential interest rate hikes by the Fed surged in Bank of America's latest fund manager survey. The fear of hawkish central banks has sparked a jump in cash raising by investors, creating a contrarian buy signal. "Investors [are] very cautious but few [are] outright bearish," Bank of...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy