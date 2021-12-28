Ed Orgeron's firing among the craziest moments of 2021

The 2021 season was filled with wild and wacky moments each and every week. The Tigers saw plenty of them including Ed Orgeron’s comments about the shirts that UCLA fans wore ahead of the season opener.

No. 13 LSU loses at UCLA to begin the countdown to coach Ed Orgeron’s eventual dismissal. – Myerberg on week one.

According to Paul Myerberg, the craziest moment in week seven belongs to the LSU Tigers and the announcement of Orgeron’s separation.

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

What Myerberg Says…

Now up to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, Iowa falls 24-7 to Purdue. Wide receiver David Bell makes 11 grabs for 240 yards, giving him 37 catches for 558 yards and five scores in three career games against the Hawkeyes. No. 1 Georgia’s latest test against a ranked opponent goes as expected, as the Bulldogs beat No. 11 Kentucky 30-13. Baylor tops No. 20 Brigham Young 38-24 to start a second-half surge that culminates in a Big 12 championship. LSU upsets No. 17 Florida 49-42, but that’s not enough to save Ed Orgeron’s job. LSU and the coach behind the juggernaut that claimed the 2019 national championship agree to part ways at the end of the regular season.

Neither coach (Orgeron nor Mullen) would finish the 2021 season as the head coach of their team. The loss by Florida began the countdown for Mullen, Orgeron’s clock had already hit 0:00 by the time the game ended.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB