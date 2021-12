EL PASO, Texas — The WSU Cougars will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at this year’s Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. In addition to the game, KREM 2 will be showing a Sun Bowl special that will begin at 8 a.m. Brenna Greene and Travis Green will be in El Paso, Texas to break down how the Cougars can beat Central Michigan and more. You can watch the Go Cougs! Sun Bowl special on KREM 2, our mobile app or KREM.com, or stream it live on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO