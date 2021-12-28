ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos now have 6 players on COVID-19 reserve

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYmKx_0dXdCNcb00

The Denver Broncos added three more players to their COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, the team announced.

The Broncos placed defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Andre Mintze on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for active roster players and Denver also placed defensive end Jonathan Harris on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Purcell and Mintze joined center Lloyd Cushenberry on the active roster reserve list and Harris joined linebacker Barrington Wade and offensive tackle Drew Himmelman on the practice squad reserve list.

If the players are vaccinated, NFL rules would allow them to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers if they test negative.

The Broncos also released center Javon Patterson from the practice squad on Monday. Patterson was signed on Saturday to provide emergency depth at center after Cushenberry was placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The NFL has been hit hard by positive COVID cases in recent weeks. Denver specifically has had 19 players test positive since October.

Comments / 0

Related
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Covid 19 Reserve#The Reserve Covid 19#The Practice Squad Covid#The Los Angeles Chargers
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after Titans loss

The 49ers were hoping to spend their Christmas off celebrating a win over the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans. Instead, they spent it lamenting a Thursday night Nashville letdown. But as much as the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Titans stings, it did little to impact their playoff path. After Sunday's action,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Four NFC teams clinch playoff spots on Sunday

The NFC playoff picture is starting to become more and more clear. Green Bay was the first to clinch a playoff spot when the Packers won the NFC North as a result of their win over the Ravens last week. On Sunday, four more NFC teams were able to make sure their seasons extend past Week 18.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Took the Broncos End Zone Celebration Personally

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to end the first half with a one-point lead over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but a late Derek Carr interception resulted in points and a halftime lead for the Broncos. The Raiders first-half miscues allowed the Broncos to score 10 points in the final...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos injuries: Teddy Bridgewater expected to miss another game

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is expected to miss another game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Broncos coach Vic Fangio seemingly confirmed that report before Wednesday’s practice, indicating Drew Lock is trending toward starting against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Broncos inside linebacker Kenny...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16. Moments ago, NFL Network...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy