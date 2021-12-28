Broncos now have 6 players on COVID-19 reserve

The Denver Broncos added three more players to their COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, the team announced.

The Broncos placed defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Andre Mintze on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for active roster players and Denver also placed defensive end Jonathan Harris on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Purcell and Mintze joined center Lloyd Cushenberry on the active roster reserve list and Harris joined linebacker Barrington Wade and offensive tackle Drew Himmelman on the practice squad reserve list.

If the players are vaccinated, NFL rules would allow them to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers if they test negative.

The Broncos also released center Javon Patterson from the practice squad on Monday. Patterson was signed on Saturday to provide emergency depth at center after Cushenberry was placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The NFL has been hit hard by positive COVID cases in recent weeks. Denver specifically has had 19 players test positive since October.