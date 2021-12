Unlike the Hubble, which enters and exits the Earth’s shadow every 90 minutes, Webb will have an unobstructed view that will allow scientific operations to be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Since it will always be in the same position relative to the Earth, in the sky at midnight. about 1.5 million km away, we can have constant communication with it as the Earth orbits through the deep space network (DSN) using three large terrestrial antennas located in Australia, Spain, and California. The data will be transmitted from JWST to Earth via NASA’s deep space network, processed and calibrated at STScI, and then disseminated online to astronomers around the world.

