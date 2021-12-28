Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

(KNSI) – The minimum wage in Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation beginning January first to $10.33 per hour for large employers and $8.42 for other employers. Beginning January first, employers with more than $500,000 in annual gross revenue must pay at least $10.33 per hour while employers with less than $500,000 in annual gross revenue must pay $8.42. In addition, the training rate, paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment, and the youth wage rate, paid to employees younger than 18 years of age, are set at $8.42.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO