Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England...

Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's season now OVER

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's season is over. The left back sustained cruciate ligament damage in the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League last month and has been out of action ever since. Goal reports Chelsea have made the call that Chilwell now needs an operation on his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A loan deal for out-of-favour Lucas Digne, a cut-price swoop for Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, or recalling teenage talent Ian Maatsen... Chelsea's January options to replace Ben Chilwell after he was ruled out for the season

Chelsea are short of options at left wing-back following the news that Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Chilwell, 25, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus last month and, after initially clutching onto the possibility of avoiding it, the club has since confirmed he requires surgery to overcome the problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Ben Chilwell out for season, leaving Chelsea thin at left back

Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the 2021-22 Premier League season after opting to undergo knee surgery on the injury he suffered on Nov. 23, Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday. Over the last five weeks, Chelsea and Ben Chilwell attempted to rehab the right ACL injury but a recent return to training made it clear that surgery was the best course of action — from Chelsea’s official statement:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ben Chilwell
ESPN

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to miss rest of season through injury - sources

Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season after deciding to undergo knee surgery, sources have told ESPN. The 25-year-old originally sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus on Nov. 23 with boss Thomas Tuchel ruling him out for an initial six-week period.
MLS
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Juventus
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayCould Germany defender Antonio Rudigerswap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for shock Newcastle move in the coming days

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to involve himself in a relegation battle in the second half of the season, swapping north London for Newcastle United. That's according to SPORT, who claim the recently-bankrolled Magpies are planning a move for Mikel Arteta's disgraced Gabonese goalscorer and will add the former Gunners skipper to their ranks imminently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to keep Rangers squad size healthy in January

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will prepare for all eventualities in the transfer window but insisted he did not want to end January with a smaller squad. The likes of Joe Aribo and Nathan Patterson have been linked with English Premier League clubs, while Connor Goldson is free to talk to other teams and Alfredo Morelos is entering the final 18 months of his contract having never hidden his intention to move on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE

