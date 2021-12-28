ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Oprah Winfrey declines to endorse Dr. Oz for Senate: 'It's up to the residents'

By David Artavia
AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey is finally speaking out following the announcement that her friend Dr. Mehmet Oz will be running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in next year’s midterm elections. In a statement to New York magazine, the media mogul declined to state her personal feelings on his campaign nor...

www.aol.com

Comments / 27

Guest
1d ago

Why do people care what celebrities think about politics? Their opinions are no better than anyone else’s.

Reply(1)
7
Denise Mccray
1d ago

Dr.Oz needs to go back to Oz and the rest of the cast with him. I don't care who run or win God is going to show who,really in power.So get ready human worshippers of, Politicians .You all think its about Republican and Democrat this world have left righteousness and served in wickedness. Isaiah5:20, Jeremiah chapter 25, Ezekiel chapter 7,and 2nd Chronicles 7:14).So make statements concerning mine it's ok just know these words are ,(Faithful and True).Put not your trust in Man or Woman.Palms118:8-9 amen.

Reply(5)
2
Shore News Network

Oprah: Dr. Oz Running For Senate Is An Example Of ‘One Of The Great Things About Our Democracy’

Oprah Winfrey said Dr. Mehmet Oz’s decision to run for office is an example of the greatness of American democracy, according to a statement. “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” Winfrey said in a statement provided to Intelligencer. “Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”
Primetimer

Oprah Winfrey has had an outsized negative influence on American culture, as shown by Dr. Oz's rise

Early on in the pandemic, Winfrey was called on to renounce Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Phil McGraw for peddling coronavirus disinformation. Oz announcing this week that he's running for the U.S. Senate is a reminder that Winfrey -- who turned him into a household name -- has had a penchant for promoting pseudoscience that harms society, says Margaret Hartman. As Kurt Andersen summed up in Slate in January 2018 amid talk of an Oprah presidential run, "Perhaps more than any other single American, she is responsible for giving national platforms and legitimacy to all sorts of magical thinking, from pseudoscientific to purely mystical, fantasies about extraterrestrials, paranormal experience, satanic cults, and more. The various fantasies she has promoted on all her media platforms—her daily TV show with its 12 million devoted viewers, her magazine, her website, her cable channel—aren’t as dangerous as Donald Trump’s mainstreaming of false conspiracy theories, but for three decades she has had a major role in encouraging Americans to abandon reason and science in favor of the wishful and imaginary." Hartman adds: "The events of the past few years have made it impossible to ignore the damage caused by Oprah, particularly on the medical front, even if you just want to watch the woman expertly extract royal family dirt from Prince Harry. Would we be living in a country where about a quarter of the eligible population is refusing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination if Oprah hadn’t invited model/actress Jenny McCarthy on her show in 2007 to promote the false claim that vaccines cause autism? (As Vox’s Julia Belluz noted, McCarthy declared, 'The University of Google is where I got my degree from' and Oprah remarked, 'thank God for Google' — foreshadowing today’s anti-vaxxer rhetoric about 'doing your own research.') And what responsibility does Oprah bear when a man she dubbed 'America’s Doctor' and helped get his own show uses it to promote bogus health advice and miracle cures so often that he winds up being grilled in a Senate subcommittee hearing on consumer protection? Or when he shares dubious advice on the COVID-19 pandemic during his regular Fox News appearances? I don’t know exactly how much blame lies with Oprah, and how much blame lies with us for failing to question and call out the junk science she brought into our lives. But as Oprah recently said in a podcast interview with self-help guru Deepak Chopra, 'I worry about where we are as a country … I can see this kind of spiraling into the lack of truth on the part of a lot of individuals and you and I both know that can lead ultimately to no good.' And with Dr. Oz potentially headed to the Senate, I can’t ignore her role in creating that spiral."
OK! Magazine

Oprah Winfrey Breaks Her Silence On Dr. Oz's GOP Pennsylvania Senate Run Despite Talk Show Host Telling Her To 'Stay Out' Of Political Campaign

Oprah Winfrey has issued a comment on her friend Dr. Oz's GOP Senate campaign, despite the physician not wanting her to. The former talk show host, 67, gave a statement to New York Magazine via a representative about Oz, 61, — who was a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show — and his new political career.
Fresno Bee

How Dr. Oz and Oprah Winfrey fueled the political rise of California-infused quackery

Benjamin Rush, a Philadelphia physician who signed the Declaration of Independence, harbored an enthusiasm for bloodletting that alarmed even some of his colleagues in a profession still laboring under general ignorance. He believed as strongly in the power of purging, supplying Lewis and Clark with a powerful laxative containing heroic doses of mercury chloride and nicknamed Dr. Rush’s Thunderbolts.
TheDailyBeast

Oprah’s First Comment on Dr. Oz’s Senate Run Is... Kinda Awkward

Oprah Winfrey practically launched the career of Dr. Oz, who she called “America’s doctor” when he regularly appeared on her hit talk show. Now the Democratic powerhouse has offered a very careful, and very tepid, comment on her former protege’s run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” Oprah told New York magazine. “Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.” The comment—which came weeks after New York contacted Winfrey and after an initial refusal—came in a sweeping profile on Oz’s candidacy and after Oz reportedly told a group of Republicans that he could count on Winfrey to help him win his election. A former producer for The Dr. Oz Show expressed some light skepticism: “There is no way that Oprah is going to help turn Pennsylvania red. Oprah is not gonna do that.”
tmj4.com

Dr. Oz's talk show to end as he runs for U.S. Senate

"The Doctor Oz Show" will end in January as Dr. Mehmet Oz runs for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. In a statement provided to CNBC, Sony Pictures said "The Doctor Oz Show" will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a food talk show that will feature Dr. Oz's daughter, Daphne Oz.
Washington Times

CNN host claims Dr. Oz avoiding network in favor of Fox News

A CNN host is claiming that Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is shunning interviews on the network for fear of angering officials at Fox News. Michael Smerconish said on his Sirius XM radio show that he asked Dr. Oz at a Christmas party...
blackchronicle.com

Dr. Oz Senate Run Should Be ‘Aha Moment’ on Oprah’s Quackery

If you need any further proof that The Secret is B.S., here it is: Dr. Mehmet Oz running for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania was most definitely not on my vision board. My issue isn’t so much with the not-so-good doctor himself, though I’m certainly not thrilled about a known peddler of medical misinformation who entered the political arena by giving Donald Trump a bogus on-air health evaluation potentially becoming a senator. In terms of the me of it all, the bigger problem is that I know I’m finally going to be forced to reckon with Oprah Winfrey’s penchant for promoting pseudoscience that harms society.
In Style

Oprah Winfrey Has Some Thoughts on Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate Race

After Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that he'd be running for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state of Pennsylvania back in November, Oprah Winfrey stayed silent on the matter — until now. People reports that the talk show superstar finally issued a statement on the matter, though it seems a bit tepid for someone that many viewers consider to be her protégé. Back when he was a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she called him "America's Doctor."
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey’s awkward statement on former protégé Dr Oz’s run for office

Oprah Winfrey has spoken out on her former protégé Dr Mehmet Oz’s run for the senate in Pennsylvania.Dr Oz, 61, host of the popular show called The Dr Oz Show, announced earlier this month that he would be running for the US senate.A conservative Republican, the celebrity cardio surgeon became a household name as a guest on Ms Winfrey’s show before starting his own in 2009. In a statement to The New York Magazine, Ms Winfrey said: “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office.” Oprah Winfrey comments on...
The Week

Dr. Oz, Oprah, and the TV doctor's run for Senate

Your favorite TV doctor — Dr. Mehmet Oz — is officially running for Senate in Pennsylvania, but how might your favorite television personality — Oprah Winfrey, of course, on whose show Oz got his start — handle such a political move? Well, according to a new piece from New York's Olivia Nuzzi, that answer could depend on who, and perhaps when, you ask.
