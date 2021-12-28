ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Michael J. Fox’s Producer Opens Up About Actor’s Optimism in Face of Struggle

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuFky_0dXd4WmV00

Michael J Fox is one of the biggest and brightest stars of the last forty years in Hollywood. Even after his public announcement that he was dealing with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, Fox’s light showed bright everywhere. He has kept working, even having his own show on NBC at one point. It has been amazing to see Michael J Fox continue to fight the disease and his fight has caught the attention of those around him, not just his fans. One of Michael J. Fox’s producers opened up about the actor’s optimism in the face of the struggle.

Nelle Fortenberry told AARP, “His stamina is phenomenal.” She continued, “Even though Parkinson’s is progressive and diminishes what you’re physically able to do, he’s found ways to shift the focus to what he has rather than what he doesn’t have. That’s how he’s managed to bring new things into his life—writing, golf—to fill in for what he’s lost along the way. And these things don’t take energy. They generate it.”

He won’t give up. Michael J Fox has given the disease everything he’s got and he’s found ways around it. He may not be able to do some things he has used to, but he has found different things like she mentions to fill in those gaps. He wants to remain active and keeps moving in a positive direction with a variety of things to do.

Michael J. Fox Opens Up

Michael J. Fox is an inspiration to many. His never-give-up mentality is truly remarkable. He told AARP, “I’m kind of a freak. It’s weird that I’ve done as well as I have for as long as I have.” Even Fox cannot believe he is still able to do as much as he is able to do at this point in time.

He continues, “People often think of Parkinson’s as a visual thing, but the visuals of it are nothing. On any given day, my hands could be barely shaking or they could be …” It varies from person to person. Folks only see what’s going on with the outside, not the inside. Michael J. Fox lets folks peel behind the curtain a bit here.

Michael J Fox continues, “It’s what you can’t see — the lack of an inner gyroscope, of a sense of balance, of peripheral perception. I mean, I’m sailing a ship on stormy seas on the brightest of days.”It’s what he has to fight with mentally and what is going on inside his brain every single he day.

He concluded, “As I wrote in my latest book, I’m now out of the lemonade business. Michael J. Fox said, “I’m really blunt with people about cures. When they ask me if I will be relieved of Parkinson’s in my lifetime, I say, ‘I’m 60 years old, and science is hard. So, no.’ ”

Still, Michael J Fox continues to fight and inspire so many folks around the world.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Michael J. Fox Talks Intense Recovery Following a Major Surgery

As Michael J. Fox writhed on the floor in agonizing pain with a broken arm, he told himself he was “out of the lemonade business.” He’d preached positivity since announcing in 1999 that doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. But laying there on the floor, he felt like a fraud. Did he talk about positivity, or did he believe in it? He had to decide, he told himself. And, yeah, this sucks, but he realized even then that his life was good. This was just a small setback.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael J. Fox
wsau.com

Michael J Fox to Speak at Wausau’s Grand Theater

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Renowned actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research Michael J Fox will speak at the Grand Theater in Wausau on April 19th. The event will be part of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s George L Ruder forum, which brings nationally known speakers to the Wausau area to address issues of current interest and importance.
WAUSAU, WI
ComicBook

Michael J. Fox Gives Update on His Health

Michael J. Fox has become the most famous Parkinson's patient in the world since he announced his diagnosis back in 1998. The actor and philanthropist announced his retirement from acting last year, 30 years after his initial diagnosis and 20 years later than his doctor estimated he would be able to keep working. He has been fairly open about his health challenges since 1998, writing books and giving interviews, as well as founding a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's and to continue working toward a cure.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Whoopi Shuts Down Dr. Oz's Senate Run: 'You Don't Have the Right to Talk to People Like This!'

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Senate run has just begun, but the women of The View are already campaigning against him. On Wednesday morning, just one day after Dr. Oz announced that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania, the co-hosts tore into the TV doctor for embracing the GOP position on the COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates, and efforts to keep school-age children safe amid the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Golf#Nbc
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

343K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy