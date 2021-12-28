Michael J. Fox’s Producer Opens Up About Actor’s Optimism in Face of Struggle

Michael J Fox is one of the biggest and brightest stars of the last forty years in Hollywood. Even after his public announcement that he was dealing with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, Fox’s light showed bright everywhere. He has kept working, even having his own show on NBC at one point. It has been amazing to see Michael J Fox continue to fight the disease and his fight has caught the attention of those around him, not just his fans. One of Michael J. Fox’s producers opened up about the actor’s optimism in the face of the struggle.

Nelle Fortenberry told AARP, “His stamina is phenomenal.” She continued, “Even though Parkinson’s is progressive and diminishes what you’re physically able to do, he’s found ways to shift the focus to what he has rather than what he doesn’t have. That’s how he’s managed to bring new things into his life—writing, golf—to fill in for what he’s lost along the way. And these things don’t take energy. They generate it.”

He won’t give up. Michael J Fox has given the disease everything he’s got and he’s found ways around it. He may not be able to do some things he has used to, but he has found different things like she mentions to fill in those gaps. He wants to remain active and keeps moving in a positive direction with a variety of things to do.

Michael J. Fox Opens Up

Michael J. Fox is an inspiration to many. His never-give-up mentality is truly remarkable. He told AARP, “I’m kind of a freak. It’s weird that I’ve done as well as I have for as long as I have.” Even Fox cannot believe he is still able to do as much as he is able to do at this point in time.

He continues, “People often think of Parkinson’s as a visual thing, but the visuals of it are nothing. On any given day, my hands could be barely shaking or they could be …” It varies from person to person. Folks only see what’s going on with the outside, not the inside. Michael J. Fox lets folks peel behind the curtain a bit here.

Michael J Fox continues, “It’s what you can’t see — the lack of an inner gyroscope, of a sense of balance, of peripheral perception. I mean, I’m sailing a ship on stormy seas on the brightest of days.”It’s what he has to fight with mentally and what is going on inside his brain every single he day.

He concluded, “As I wrote in my latest book, I’m now out of the lemonade business. Michael J. Fox said, “I’m really blunt with people about cures. When they ask me if I will be relieved of Parkinson’s in my lifetime, I say, ‘I’m 60 years old, and science is hard. So, no.’ ”

Still, Michael J Fox continues to fight and inspire so many folks around the world.