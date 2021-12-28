ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tbd Dogwood Dr

Cover picture for the articleCorner of Moreland Gap Road and Dogwood Dr is this 0.74 acre lot. When owner used the property would enter via flat spot of property. Unimproved land no well or septic. Ability to use the...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 E Braddock Road E , #104

GORGEOUS updated unit. Quartz counter, SS appliances, Hardwood floor. Stylish luxurious bath. Only two units offer this large patio off master bedroom and second patio off living room. Both overlooking green space. Braddock Road Metro across street, one stop to National Airport, close to all Old Town and Del Ray offers. This one SPARKLES. Garage parking. Pet Friendly. Current owner loves balcony and separate patio and the sunlight in mid winter all afternoon and amazing sunsets off patio. She found the gym to be well equipped . This home says," come in, sit down and stay a while ."
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhodes Real Estate#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1208 N Carey Street

Strictly As-Is. Needs full renovation. Go & Show. Great for Investor.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Cool Springs Road

The Lachlan is one of many plans that can be built in the community of Cool Springs at Charlestown. Just off of Route 40, convenient to the Chesapeake Bay, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Hollywood Casino and Susquehanna State Park. Ranch, first floor master and two story plans are also available for build. Price shown includes all applicable incentives when using a Keystone Custom Homes preferred lender.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bel Plains Drive

It's time to take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase 2.4+/- acres w/ road frontage & NO HOA. Build your dream home in the well-established, sought-after neighborhood, of Bel Plains Estates. Septic permit and site plan in hand. Easy commuting access to two VRE stations, i95, FXBG, Quantico, & Dahlgren. Discover what all Stafford County has to offer including over 25 beautiful parks and facilities, walking trails, access to rivers, creeks, multiple lakes, and many historic sites including George Washington's boyhood home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29328 Dutchmans Lane

1.54 acres recently annexed into the town of Easton as R10A which would allow up to 5 building lots. Possibility of building your dream home on the back of the property near the stream that runs along the property line while living in the current residence, then sell off the existing house to help offset your building costs. One could also make and sell off the additional lots to keep the cost of home ownership down. The zoning also allows for apartments, condos, or townhouses to be built. Possibility's abound.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3513 Dunhaven Road

Photos will be added Thursday - What a great house! Homeowner or investor - this is a great place - all the major work is done - it's turn key and move-in ready! New luxury plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint in the on-trend neutral that goes with everything! It's the traditional open floor plan, with an added half bath on the lower level and a terrific and huge storage space off the laundry area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6800 Geneva Lane

Come and fall in love with your new home! A beautiful single family split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Your main level features a open living/dining/kitchen floorplan with incredible brick fireplace, recessed lighting, and elegant light fixtures. The spacious kitchen boasts stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, and a double wall oven. Down the hall is a master suite with two closets and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this level. The lower level offers a spacious rec room, wetbar with wine storage and wine refrigerator, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with beautiful tile throughout, washer and dryer with utility sink, ample storage. In the basement there's a bonus room, which can be an office space or a closet. Single car garage, with plenty of driveway parking. What makes this house standout is the huge back yard and game nights will never be the same with the man cave in the back, complete with a bar, refrigerator and plenty of space to entertain guest. This house is a family oasis and it could be yours!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27037 Riverside Drive

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 Sugarcone Road

This is an assignment sale. Sold Strictly AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. $5000 EMD requiredNO SHOWINGS YET-PICS FROM BEFORE TENANT MOVED INCurrent tenant lease ends 4/30/24Rent: $2400/moPaid like clockworkDO NOT DISTURB TENANTGreen Gate-Beautifully Maintained Brick Ranch with 2 Decks on large treelined backyard. Eat in Kitchen with newer floors, Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace & Separate Dining Room. Lower level Family Room, Larger Rec Room & 4th Bedroom Plus lots of storage & walkout entrance. New windows, Updated Systems & newer Appliances. Central ac.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2030 E Lanvale Street

Sold AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. Delivered free and clear. $3500 EMD required.Nearly turnkey property in the heart of Broadway east with tons of charm. Kitchen and bathrooms in great shape, main level all paneling is intact. Large unfinished basement, mechanicals believed to be in order. Mostly newer windows throughout. Large open layout with an additional room off the kitchen. Only real issue is an apparent roof leak in the rear bedroom. Ceiling will need to be torn down and replaced, roof may also.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8237 Lexington Drive

Very nice updated semi-detached home on quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Large back deck overlooks wooded back yard. Remodeled full bathroom - custom ceramic tile, new vanity, new toilet, new lighting and flooring. Modern remodeled half bath. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter-tops, new under-mount sink, new garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. All new light fixtures through-out. New windows. New carpet. New paint. Back deck updated and stained. Large bedrooms. Lots of living space with the finished basement. Don't miss out on this great home at a great price.
MLS
SmartAsset

Understanding Conventional Life Estates

A conventional life estate grants possession and limited ownership of an asset to someone for as long as they live. It can be created using a deed, specified in a will or included as part of a trust.  Life estates are … Continue reading → The post Understanding Conventional Life Estates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 N Chester Street

The 4 Bed rooms and 3.5 bath , fenced backyard Central Air, granite counter top. master bed room with full bath. Lead free certificate. Listing courtesy of Home Selling Assistance. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

John S. Mosby Hwy

Estate Lot ready to build, perc approved to accommodate any size home. Bring your builder or use one of our preferred builders. See documents section for more information. Call or Text Tim Hogan with questions or to schedule an appointment to walk the lot. Listing courtesy of Hogan Companies Residential.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

668 Walnut Avenue

Build your Dream Home with Whitehall Builders. Customize your home exactly the way you want it. One of the few water view lots left in North Beach. Just a few blocks from Herington Harbour Marina. This charming Bayside town has so much to offer, restaurants, shopping, water park, casino and so much more. Also listed under land MDAA427934.
MLS

