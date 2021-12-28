ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

1444 Harvard Street NW , #002

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnit 002 which is a Brand New Loft-style + 1.5 Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The large floor plan and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan featuring...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5010 Chalgrove Avenue

Calling all investors! Here's your chance to grab a cash cow! The property needs a cosmetic rehab and some mechanicals but it's definitely NOT a shell. Property is being sold as-is, $5,000 deposit, POF, buyer responsible for U&O. Stop by today, run your numbers & make an offer!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37 N Gorman Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Property is a shell. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest***. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Cool Springs Road

The Lachlan is one of many plans that can be built in the community of Cool Springs at Charlestown. Just off of Route 40, convenient to the Chesapeake Bay, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Hollywood Casino and Susquehanna State Park. Ranch, first floor master and two story plans are also available for build. Price shown includes all applicable incentives when using a Keystone Custom Homes preferred lender.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

600 Tudor Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit. Wood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Deck off back. Property needs some updating. Great location. Listing courtesy of Era Oakcrest Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-29T17:50:04.69.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3513 Dunhaven Road

Photos will be added Thursday - What a great house! Homeowner or investor - this is a great place - all the major work is done - it's turn key and move-in ready! New luxury plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint in the on-trend neutral that goes with everything! It's the traditional open floor plan, with an added half bath on the lower level and a terrific and huge storage space off the laundry area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29328 Dutchmans Lane

1.54 acres recently annexed into the town of Easton as R10A which would allow up to 5 building lots. Possibility of building your dream home on the back of the property near the stream that runs along the property line while living in the current residence, then sell off the existing house to help offset your building costs. One could also make and sell off the additional lots to keep the cost of home ownership down. The zoning also allows for apartments, condos, or townhouses to be built. Possibility's abound.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6800 Geneva Lane

Come and fall in love with your new home! A beautiful single family split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Your main level features a open living/dining/kitchen floorplan with incredible brick fireplace, recessed lighting, and elegant light fixtures. The spacious kitchen boasts stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, and a double wall oven. Down the hall is a master suite with two closets and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this level. The lower level offers a spacious rec room, wetbar with wine storage and wine refrigerator, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with beautiful tile throughout, washer and dryer with utility sink, ample storage. In the basement there's a bonus room, which can be an office space or a closet. Single car garage, with plenty of driveway parking. What makes this house standout is the huge back yard and game nights will never be the same with the man cave in the back, complete with a bar, refrigerator and plenty of space to entertain guest. This house is a family oasis and it could be yours!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

328 Wood Landing Road

**NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST FINISHED & PRICED TO SELL ** NEARLY 1 ACRE BEAUTY IN SOUTH **STAFFORD COUNTY**BUILDERS SPEC HOME COMPLETED & MOVE IN READY** VERIZON FIBEROPTIC INTERNET/ CABLE AT END OF DRIVEWAY ** PRIVATE DOCK BOAT RAMP w/ optional POA - $100 annual dues to utilize. Paint still drying on this home w/ nearly 1 acre of privacy. LOADS of INCLUDED EXTRAS... Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gleaming granite tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury master bath including large soaking tub and custom tile, neutral finishes with plenty of windows to provide open bright lay-out w/ woodsy views The two story plan feels very open & spacious while accommodating w/ space for all customary rooms. The Reese is a Parade of Homes Award Winning plan for Foundation Homes . Some pictures in listing are of similar plan. See Builder's Rep for more information on. 3 bedroom Drain field. Some pictures in listing are of similar home with similar finishes.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3465 Glen Eagles Drive

Come home to Scot Greene Estates! - this beautiful brick front, one level, open floor plan townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This exceptionally well-maintained home features a cathedral ceiling with skylights in the kitchen/dining area for a light and airy feeling. Enjoy those warm days on your covered back porch looking over the common area. The Master bedroom is joined with a beautiful master bath with walk in shower. There is plenty of storage and closet space, and a convenient laundry room; and an oversized one car garage complete the amenities. All appliances including the washer and Dryer convey. In the sought-after Scot Greene development within minutes of I-81, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, and schools. Call today to schedule your personal tour!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 Sugarcone Road

This is an assignment sale. Sold Strictly AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. $5000 EMD requiredNO SHOWINGS YET-PICS FROM BEFORE TENANT MOVED INCurrent tenant lease ends 4/30/24Rent: $2400/moPaid like clockworkDO NOT DISTURB TENANTGreen Gate-Beautifully Maintained Brick Ranch with 2 Decks on large treelined backyard. Eat in Kitchen with newer floors, Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace & Separate Dining Room. Lower level Family Room, Larger Rec Room & 4th Bedroom Plus lots of storage & walkout entrance. New windows, Updated Systems & newer Appliances. Central ac.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2030 E Lanvale Street

Sold AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. Delivered free and clear. $3500 EMD required.Nearly turnkey property in the heart of Broadway east with tons of charm. Kitchen and bathrooms in great shape, main level all paneling is intact. Large unfinished basement, mechanicals believed to be in order. Mostly newer windows throughout. Large open layout with an additional room off the kitchen. Only real issue is an apparent roof leak in the rear bedroom. Ceiling will need to be torn down and replaced, roof may also.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8237 Lexington Drive

Very nice updated semi-detached home on quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Large back deck overlooks wooded back yard. Remodeled full bathroom - custom ceramic tile, new vanity, new toilet, new lighting and flooring. Modern remodeled half bath. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter-tops, new under-mount sink, new garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. All new light fixtures through-out. New windows. New carpet. New paint. Back deck updated and stained. Large bedrooms. Lots of living space with the finished basement. Don't miss out on this great home at a great price.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3706 Elkader

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11307 Aristotle Drive , 2-201

Gorgeous 1-Bedroom Residence in sought-after Fairfax Ridge. Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, tall ceilings, large windows, luxury vinyl floors throughout and open concept kitchen with gas range. Terrace overlooking the common grounds with storage closet. The bedrooms offers a walk-in closet. Bathroom offers an oversized soaking tub. Built-in desk & shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Full-size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space (# 95) and plenty of additional parking around the premises. Very low condo fee. *NOTE: HOA will be replacing all windows this summer* Fairfax Ridge is a quiet, peaceful, and amenity-rich community with an onsite management office located in the newly redesigned clubhouse. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, playground, game room with pool table, party room, courtyards with grills, a wooded trail nearby, a business center, theater room. Very convenient location between I-66 and Route 50. Just a short drive to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Corner gives you plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Nearby Wegmans and Costco. For commuters, just a short 5 mile drive to the Vienna Metro. Excellent school district: the Oakton High Pyramid.
FAIRFAX, VA

