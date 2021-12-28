ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

10036 Fairview Rd

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy one level of living in this quaint home situated a short distance from Lake Anna that is turn-key ready! The home has an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Jack and Jill bathroom has...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

146 Parker Ave

AWESOME 5 bed/ 2 Bath on Parker Mins. from UC Only $3125/mo ($625/pp)!!! - PRE-LEASING NOW For August 2022!!!. You do not want to miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 2 bath unit over 2000 sq. ft. just minutes from UC Campus on one of the most desired streets, PARKER!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1206 Reservoir Street,

1206 Reservoir St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come by our Cute and Cozy 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has hardwood and laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, an updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, partial finished basement, 1 car detached garage, patio space and a yard. This won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#House#Century 21 Redwood Realty#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 E Braddock Road E , #104

GORGEOUS updated unit. Quartz counter, SS appliances, Hardwood floor. Stylish luxurious bath. Only two units offer this large patio off master bedroom and second patio off living room. Both overlooking green space. Braddock Road Metro across street, one stop to National Airport, close to all Old Town and Del Ray offers. This one SPARKLES. Garage parking. Pet Friendly. Current owner loves balcony and separate patio and the sunlight in mid winter all afternoon and amazing sunsets off patio. She found the gym to be well equipped . This home says," come in, sit down and stay a while ."
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5010 Chalgrove Avenue

Calling all investors! Here's your chance to grab a cash cow! The property needs a cosmetic rehab and some mechanicals but it's definitely NOT a shell. Property is being sold as-is, $5,000 deposit, POF, buyer responsible for U&O. Stop by today, run your numbers & make an offer!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1621 Needmore Road

Stunning views overlooking Martinsburg on 14.11 acres! Perc tested with two level, partially cleared areas perfect for RV or mobile home. Small cabin on property. Plenty of space for hunting and ATVing. Plenty of room to build private mountain retreat with additional clearing; partial gravel road already in place. No HOA! Great location in Berkeley County close to I-81. Close to shopping/restaurants. Close to Orrs Farm Market. Just minutes to playground, athletic fields, stocked trout stream, pavilions, and equestrian arena at 137-acre Poor House Farm Park. Short drive to Martinsburg MARC train station. Within 30 minutes of Hagerstown, MD and Winchester, VA. Less than 2 hours to Washington, DC and Baltimore. Seller to clear debris on property prior to closing.
MARTINSBURG, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

969 Bay Drive

Chesapeake Bay riparian waterfront with private pier. Walls of windows to maximize your enjoyment of the magnificent views. Enjoy the changing seasons as you watch the tundra swans in winter, nesting ospreys in summer, migrating monarch butterflies in the fall and eagles year-round. Sit on your private pier to watch sunrise, moonrise and magnificent sunsets. This well-maintained home has one bedroom with an easy option for a second and one full bath plus a handicapped facility. The large welcoming living room has a high beamed ceiling, brick fireplace and an original mural, but the large four-season solarium is where you+GGll want to spend most of your time enjoying this home and the views.The house is located in Deale Beach which hosts a boat ramp for residents, a community center and several park-like waterfront settings for community enjoyment. This is a great opportunity to invest in your own happiness!
REAL ESTATE
redfin.com

4005 N Southport Ave #2,

Perfect Southport Corridor/ Wrigleyville location. Sun-drenched unit with gleaming hardwood floors and two outdoor spaces, including a massive back deck. This is the rare find that keeps its vintage charm but is updated with central air/heat and modern interior paint. Beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a new dishwasher. New convenient in-unit stackable laundry. Front patio outdoor furniture, window treatments, shelving in the second bedroom, and the storage cabinet in the bathroom are included in the sale. 6x6 storage unit available in the basement. Well-run with healthy reserves. Boundless neighborhood amenities, close to Brown Line/Red Line, a quick trip to the lakefront. Blaine School District. One extra large parking space is INCLUDED with tandem possibilities!!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37 N Gorman Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Property is a shell. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest***. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bel Plains Drive

It's time to take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase 2.4+/- acres w/ road frontage & NO HOA. Build your dream home in the well-established, sought-after neighborhood, of Bel Plains Estates. Septic permit and site plan in hand. Easy commuting access to two VRE stations, i95, FXBG, Quantico, & Dahlgren. Discover what all Stafford County has to offer including over 25 beautiful parks and facilities, walking trails, access to rivers, creeks, multiple lakes, and many historic sites including George Washington's boyhood home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

600 Tudor Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit. Wood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Deck off back. Property needs some updating. Great location. Listing courtesy of Era Oakcrest Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-29T17:50:04.69.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Cool Springs Road

The Lachlan is one of many plans that can be built in the community of Cool Springs at Charlestown. Just off of Route 40, convenient to the Chesapeake Bay, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Hollywood Casino and Susquehanna State Park. Ranch, first floor master and two story plans are also available for build. Price shown includes all applicable incentives when using a Keystone Custom Homes preferred lender.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3513 Dunhaven Road

Photos will be added Thursday - What a great house! Homeowner or investor - this is a great place - all the major work is done - it's turn key and move-in ready! New luxury plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint in the on-trend neutral that goes with everything! It's the traditional open floor plan, with an added half bath on the lower level and a terrific and huge storage space off the laundry area.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1210 S Potomac Street

CANTON SQUARE!! The place to be! Canton Waterfront Park few steps away. Thursday evening live music, beer festivals, craft and community fairs etc. Enjoy the City lifestyle walking to nice restaurants, bars and shopping. Live in a home with a community feel and convenient travel. Accessible to all major routes minutes away. Walk to Light House Point Marina . Join the Marina Swim Club through Oasis Mgmt Swim Club (see in photos) and secure a slip for your boat. The Water lifestyle and City merge right here at S Potomac St. There is a courtyard parking with a reserved spot waiting for you. You can call and reserve parking for your guest or use the ample street parking. Beautiful Home built in 1987!! 3 levels of living space. Kitchen offers abundant cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, natural light, Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and Brazilian wood floors, french doors to rear deck and fenced in yard. You can clearly see you parking space in the courtyard from the deck. Half Bath On Main Level! Security System in the home at front and back doors, windows on main level and 2 interior motion detectors central station manned through ADT installed. Two very large bedrooms upstairs with organized closet spaces, vaulted ceilings, wood floors. The basement offers a great family room, play room, half bath and back laundry and storage area. Pack your bags no need to lift a finger at this property which is meticulously cared for and loved!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy