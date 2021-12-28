10036 Fairview Rd

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
