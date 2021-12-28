ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

83 Inkberry Circle

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new house! This 3 level townhouse is simply amazing, super beautiful! The owners took care of every detail. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and 2 car...

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
Scribe

835-865 Mix Avenue

Stunning 2 Bedroom/ Granite Countertops/ Hardwood Flooring - Chestnut Hill South has it all---spacious apartments, open floor plans, enormous balconies and a quick responding professional maintenance team. This community offers floor plans ranging from 615 to 1475 square feet starting at $1050 a month. All apartments include heat, hot water, air-conditioning and assigned off-street parking. Play a round of pool in our billiards room, spend the summer days relaxing by the pool or test out your green thumb in our organic community garden. Most apartments come with a washer/dryer hook-up so you can do your laundry at your own pace. Enjoy the convenience of living in close proximity to Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Chestnut Hill South is located just minutes away from The Farmington Canal walking trail, Sleeping Giant, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Sikorsky, area hospitals along with I-91 and the Merritt Parkway.
HAMDEN, CT
1206 Reservoir Street,

1206 Reservoir St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come by our Cute and Cozy 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has hardwood and laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, an updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, partial finished basement, 1 car detached garage, patio space and a yard. This won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
12609 Monarch Court

Welcome home! This well maintained town home is located in the Community of Marlton in Southern Prince George's County. Nearby shopping/dining and just minutes away from the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex make this location desirable. The community is well maintained and offers walking trails, swimming and golfing. The spacious living room has chair railings and hardwood flooring that lead to the dining area which has newly installed laminate flooring. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk with overhead cabinets. Off of the dining room is a large deck that is great for relaxing and entertaining. This house has an abundance of natural sunlight. The upper level primary suite boast beautiful cherry wood floors and a remodeled en-site full bathroom. The cherrywood flooring lead from the primary suite into the hallway where two nice size bedrooms reside. The spacious finished basement has is great for movie night/entertaining. It has a built-in bookshelf and storage space under the stairs. Walk out of the basement to a private fenced backyard that has two sheds; one is a large 7x10 shed and the other is a tool shed which both sit on concrete slabs. Professional photos are coming soon. Mask and hand sanitizing are required. Shoe covers will be provided and must be worn. This property is being sold "As Is".
REAL ESTATE
Florida Weekly

Gorgeous estate in premier golf community

This soft Mediterranean-inspired estate located at 12811 Terabella Way in Fort Myers offers fantastic value and lifestyle in one of the premier golf communities in Southwest Florida, Renaissance Golf & Country Club. This four-bedroom estate is exquisite in detail and finishes. This estate has expansive room for entertaining, with dramatic...
FORT MYERS, FL
6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
3405 Newport Avenue

Come live in the peaceful and highly coveted water-privileged community Arundel on the Bay, minutes from downtown Annapolis and surrounded by all the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy this charming 4BR, 2.5BA colonial home with hardwood flooring on the main level and plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to tuck away all of your kitchen gadgets. The large sun-lit family room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and two French-style barn doors that can be closed to create a home office or guest room. The private dining room, with a charming hand-crafted light fixture, is the perfect nook for family gatherings and can easily be repurposed into an additional bedroom, library, or office space. Sink your toes into the brand new plush carpet on the second level, which is home to all four bedrooms. The sunny and spacious master bedroom has a full private bath and walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms share another full bath, plenty of closet space, and a large linen closet. The partially finished basement includes two extensive rooms for storage and a family room with brand new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2021. Outside, enjoy the nature and beauty that Bay living provides on the bright, covered, screened-in porch. The fully-fenced rear yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun. The driveway has room for two vehicles and is extended to potentially accommodate a a boat or a third vehicle. Additional recent upgrades include a new water conditioner and HVAC installed in 2021, as well as upgraded attic insulation in 2020. Arundel on the Bay enjoys water privileges, including a boat launch, marina with slips available, and a newly restored community beach.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Economy
Real Estate
2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
MLS
303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
MLS
6800 Geneva Lane

Come and fall in love with your new home! A beautiful single family split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Your main level features a open living/dining/kitchen floorplan with incredible brick fireplace, recessed lighting, and elegant light fixtures. The spacious kitchen boasts stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, and a double wall oven. Down the hall is a master suite with two closets and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this level. The lower level offers a spacious rec room, wetbar with wine storage and wine refrigerator, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with beautiful tile throughout, washer and dryer with utility sink, ample storage. In the basement there's a bonus room, which can be an office space or a closet. Single car garage, with plenty of driveway parking. What makes this house standout is the huge back yard and game nights will never be the same with the man cave in the back, complete with a bar, refrigerator and plenty of space to entertain guest. This house is a family oasis and it could be yours!
REAL ESTATE
3465 Glen Eagles Drive

Come home to Scot Greene Estates! - this beautiful brick front, one level, open floor plan townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This exceptionally well-maintained home features a cathedral ceiling with skylights in the kitchen/dining area for a light and airy feeling. Enjoy those warm days on your covered back porch looking over the common area. The Master bedroom is joined with a beautiful master bath with walk in shower. There is plenty of storage and closet space, and a convenient laundry room; and an oversized one car garage complete the amenities. All appliances including the washer and Dryer convey. In the sought-after Scot Greene development within minutes of I-81, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, and schools. Call today to schedule your personal tour!
REAL ESTATE
23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
1210 S Potomac Street

CANTON SQUARE!! The place to be! Canton Waterfront Park few steps away. Thursday evening live music, beer festivals, craft and community fairs etc. Enjoy the City lifestyle walking to nice restaurants, bars and shopping. Live in a home with a community feel and convenient travel. Accessible to all major routes minutes away. Walk to Light House Point Marina . Join the Marina Swim Club through Oasis Mgmt Swim Club (see in photos) and secure a slip for your boat. The Water lifestyle and City merge right here at S Potomac St. There is a courtyard parking with a reserved spot waiting for you. You can call and reserve parking for your guest or use the ample street parking. Beautiful Home built in 1987!! 3 levels of living space. Kitchen offers abundant cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, natural light, Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and Brazilian wood floors, french doors to rear deck and fenced in yard. You can clearly see you parking space in the courtyard from the deck. Half Bath On Main Level! Security System in the home at front and back doors, windows on main level and 2 interior motion detectors central station manned through ADT installed. Two very large bedrooms upstairs with organized closet spaces, vaulted ceilings, wood floors. The basement offers a great family room, play room, half bath and back laundry and storage area. Pack your bags no need to lift a finger at this property which is meticulously cared for and loved!
REAL ESTATE
74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
27037 Riverside Drive

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
REAL ESTATE
600 Tudor Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit. Wood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Deck off back. Property needs some updating. Great location. Listing courtesy of Era Oakcrest Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-29T17:50:04.69.
MLS
328 Wood Landing Road

**NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST FINISHED & PRICED TO SELL ** NEARLY 1 ACRE BEAUTY IN SOUTH **STAFFORD COUNTY**BUILDERS SPEC HOME COMPLETED & MOVE IN READY** VERIZON FIBEROPTIC INTERNET/ CABLE AT END OF DRIVEWAY ** PRIVATE DOCK BOAT RAMP w/ optional POA - $100 annual dues to utilize. Paint still drying on this home w/ nearly 1 acre of privacy. LOADS of INCLUDED EXTRAS... Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gleaming granite tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury master bath including large soaking tub and custom tile, neutral finishes with plenty of windows to provide open bright lay-out w/ woodsy views The two story plan feels very open & spacious while accommodating w/ space for all customary rooms. The Reese is a Parade of Homes Award Winning plan for Foundation Homes . Some pictures in listing are of similar plan. See Builder's Rep for more information on. 3 bedroom Drain field. Some pictures in listing are of similar home with similar finishes.
REAL ESTATE
3513 Dunhaven Road

Photos will be added Thursday - What a great house! Homeowner or investor - this is a great place - all the major work is done - it's turn key and move-in ready! New luxury plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint in the on-trend neutral that goes with everything! It's the traditional open floor plan, with an added half bath on the lower level and a terrific and huge storage space off the laundry area.
MLS
37 N Gorman Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Property is a shell. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest***. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
MLS

