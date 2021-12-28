ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
600 Sprite Way

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell maintained End-unit, three level townhouse in Cloverleaf Commons. Townhome has 2 Large Owner Suites, 2 full and 1 half baths. Main level living room with eat-in kitchen/dining room combination. Updated kitchen with beautiful tile back splash. The second floor offers the first...

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
505 E Braddock Road E , #104

GORGEOUS updated unit. Quartz counter, SS appliances, Hardwood floor. Stylish luxurious bath. Only two units offer this large patio off master bedroom and second patio off living room. Both overlooking green space. Braddock Road Metro across street, one stop to National Airport, close to all Old Town and Del Ray offers. This one SPARKLES. Garage parking. Pet Friendly. Current owner loves balcony and separate patio and the sunlight in mid winter all afternoon and amazing sunsets off patio. She found the gym to be well equipped . This home says," come in, sit down and stay a while ."
5010 Chalgrove Avenue

Calling all investors! Here's your chance to grab a cash cow! The property needs a cosmetic rehab and some mechanicals but it's definitely NOT a shell. Property is being sold as-is, $5,000 deposit, POF, buyer responsible for U&O. Stop by today, run your numbers & make an offer!. Listing courtesy...
3405 Newport Avenue

Come live in the peaceful and highly coveted water-privileged community Arundel on the Bay, minutes from downtown Annapolis and surrounded by all the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy this charming 4BR, 2.5BA colonial home with hardwood flooring on the main level and plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to tuck away all of your kitchen gadgets. The large sun-lit family room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and two French-style barn doors that can be closed to create a home office or guest room. The private dining room, with a charming hand-crafted light fixture, is the perfect nook for family gatherings and can easily be repurposed into an additional bedroom, library, or office space. Sink your toes into the brand new plush carpet on the second level, which is home to all four bedrooms. The sunny and spacious master bedroom has a full private bath and walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms share another full bath, plenty of closet space, and a large linen closet. The partially finished basement includes two extensive rooms for storage and a family room with brand new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2021. Outside, enjoy the nature and beauty that Bay living provides on the bright, covered, screened-in porch. The fully-fenced rear yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun. The driveway has room for two vehicles and is extended to potentially accommodate a a boat or a third vehicle. Additional recent upgrades include a new water conditioner and HVAC installed in 2021, as well as upgraded attic insulation in 2020. Arundel on the Bay enjoys water privileges, including a boat launch, marina with slips available, and a newly restored community beach.
37 N Gorman Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Property is a shell. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest***. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
12609 Monarch Court

Welcome home! This well maintained town home is located in the Community of Marlton in Southern Prince George's County. Nearby shopping/dining and just minutes away from the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex make this location desirable. The community is well maintained and offers walking trails, swimming and golfing. The spacious living room has chair railings and hardwood flooring that lead to the dining area which has newly installed laminate flooring. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk with overhead cabinets. Off of the dining room is a large deck that is great for relaxing and entertaining. This house has an abundance of natural sunlight. The upper level primary suite boast beautiful cherry wood floors and a remodeled en-site full bathroom. The cherrywood flooring lead from the primary suite into the hallway where two nice size bedrooms reside. The spacious finished basement has is great for movie night/entertaining. It has a built-in bookshelf and storage space under the stairs. Walk out of the basement to a private fenced backyard that has two sheds; one is a large 7x10 shed and the other is a tool shed which both sit on concrete slabs. Professional photos are coming soon. Mask and hand sanitizing are required. Shoe covers will be provided and must be worn. This property is being sold "As Is".
23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
11307 Aristotle Drive , 2-201

Gorgeous 1-Bedroom Residence in sought-after Fairfax Ridge. Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, tall ceilings, large windows, luxury vinyl floors throughout and open concept kitchen with gas range. Terrace overlooking the common grounds with storage closet. The bedrooms offers a walk-in closet. Bathroom offers an oversized soaking tub. Built-in desk & shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Full-size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space (# 95) and plenty of additional parking around the premises. Very low condo fee. *NOTE: HOA will be replacing all windows this summer* Fairfax Ridge is a quiet, peaceful, and amenity-rich community with an onsite management office located in the newly redesigned clubhouse. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, playground, game room with pool table, party room, courtyards with grills, a wooded trail nearby, a business center, theater room. Very convenient location between I-66 and Route 50. Just a short drive to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Corner gives you plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Nearby Wegmans and Costco. For commuters, just a short 5 mile drive to the Vienna Metro. Excellent school district: the Oakton High Pyramid.
303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
0 Bel Plains Drive

It's time to take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase 2.4+/- acres w/ road frontage & NO HOA. Build your dream home in the well-established, sought-after neighborhood, of Bel Plains Estates. Septic permit and site plan in hand. Easy commuting access to two VRE stations, i95, FXBG, Quantico, & Dahlgren. Discover what all Stafford County has to offer including over 25 beautiful parks and facilities, walking trails, access to rivers, creeks, multiple lakes, and many historic sites including George Washington's boyhood home!
600 Tudor Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit. Wood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Deck off back. Property needs some updating. Great location.
1621 Needmore Road

Stunning views overlooking Martinsburg on 14.11 acres! Perc tested with two level, partially cleared areas perfect for RV or mobile home. Small cabin on property. Plenty of space for hunting and ATVing. Plenty of room to build private mountain retreat with additional clearing; partial gravel road already in place. No HOA! Great location in Berkeley County close to I-81. Close to shopping/restaurants. Close to Orrs Farm Market. Just minutes to playground, athletic fields, stocked trout stream, pavilions, and equestrian arena at 137-acre Poor House Farm Park. Short drive to Martinsburg MARC train station. Within 30 minutes of Hagerstown, MD and Winchester, VA. Less than 2 hours to Washington, DC and Baltimore. Seller to clear debris on property prior to closing.
328 Wood Landing Road

**NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST FINISHED & PRICED TO SELL ** NEARLY 1 ACRE BEAUTY IN SOUTH **STAFFORD COUNTY**BUILDERS SPEC HOME COMPLETED & MOVE IN READY** VERIZON FIBEROPTIC INTERNET/ CABLE AT END OF DRIVEWAY ** PRIVATE DOCK BOAT RAMP w/ optional POA - $100 annual dues to utilize. Paint still drying on this home w/ nearly 1 acre of privacy. LOADS of INCLUDED EXTRAS... Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gleaming granite tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury master bath including large soaking tub and custom tile, neutral finishes with plenty of windows to provide open bright lay-out w/ woodsy views The two story plan feels very open & spacious while accommodating w/ space for all customary rooms. The Reese is a Parade of Homes Award Winning plan for Foundation Homes . Some pictures in listing are of similar plan. See Builder's Rep for more information on. 3 bedroom Drain field. Some pictures in listing are of similar home with similar finishes.
3513 Dunhaven Road

Photos will be added Thursday - What a great house! Homeowner or investor - this is a great place - all the major work is done - it's turn key and move-in ready! New luxury plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint in the on-trend neutral that goes with everything! It's the traditional open floor plan, with an added half bath on the lower level and a terrific and huge storage space off the laundry area.
6800 Geneva Lane

Come and fall in love with your new home! A beautiful single family split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Your main level features a open living/dining/kitchen floorplan with incredible brick fireplace, recessed lighting, and elegant light fixtures. The spacious kitchen boasts stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, and a double wall oven. Down the hall is a master suite with two closets and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this level. The lower level offers a spacious rec room, wetbar with wine storage and wine refrigerator, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with beautiful tile throughout, washer and dryer with utility sink, ample storage. In the basement there's a bonus room, which can be an office space or a closet. Single car garage, with plenty of driveway parking. What makes this house standout is the huge back yard and game nights will never be the same with the man cave in the back, complete with a bar, refrigerator and plenty of space to entertain guest. This house is a family oasis and it could be yours!
27037 Riverside Drive

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
