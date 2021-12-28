600 Sprite Way

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
