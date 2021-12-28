ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

18327 Allspice Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully renovated, bright and spacious home. Allspice is a Cul-de-Sac that affords privacy and loads of parking. All new appliances, including washer and dryer. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring. Sliding glass...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12609 Monarch Court

Welcome home! This well maintained town home is located in the Community of Marlton in Southern Prince George's County. Nearby shopping/dining and just minutes away from the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex make this location desirable. The community is well maintained and offers walking trails, swimming and golfing. The spacious living room has chair railings and hardwood flooring that lead to the dining area which has newly installed laminate flooring. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk with overhead cabinets. Off of the dining room is a large deck that is great for relaxing and entertaining. This house has an abundance of natural sunlight. The upper level primary suite boast beautiful cherry wood floors and a remodeled en-site full bathroom. The cherrywood flooring lead from the primary suite into the hallway where two nice size bedrooms reside. The spacious finished basement has is great for movie night/entertaining. It has a built-in bookshelf and storage space under the stairs. Walk out of the basement to a private fenced backyard that has two sheds; one is a large 7x10 shed and the other is a tool shed which both sit on concrete slabs. Professional photos are coming soon. Mask and hand sanitizing are required. Shoe covers will be provided and must be worn. This property is being sold "As Is".
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allspice#Housing List
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2824 Brighton Street

Contractor may be on site performing minor improvements.Lovely large home in the Coppin Height Community. Front Porch, Large rowhouse with six bedrooms three full bathrooms. First level dining room, eat in kitchen, Include an in-law suite with a bedroom, fully bathroom and dean. Upper level four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level fully finished basement with bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Hard wood floors though out the house. Ceiling fan in rooms. Gas heat and central A/C. Fee simple no ground rent. Low property tax.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3405 Newport Avenue

Come live in the peaceful and highly coveted water-privileged community Arundel on the Bay, minutes from downtown Annapolis and surrounded by all the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy this charming 4BR, 2.5BA colonial home with hardwood flooring on the main level and plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to tuck away all of your kitchen gadgets. The large sun-lit family room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and two French-style barn doors that can be closed to create a home office or guest room. The private dining room, with a charming hand-crafted light fixture, is the perfect nook for family gatherings and can easily be repurposed into an additional bedroom, library, or office space. Sink your toes into the brand new plush carpet on the second level, which is home to all four bedrooms. The sunny and spacious master bedroom has a full private bath and walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms share another full bath, plenty of closet space, and a large linen closet. The partially finished basement includes two extensive rooms for storage and a family room with brand new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2021. Outside, enjoy the nature and beauty that Bay living provides on the bright, covered, screened-in porch. The fully-fenced rear yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun. The driveway has room for two vehicles and is extended to potentially accommodate a a boat or a third vehicle. Additional recent upgrades include a new water conditioner and HVAC installed in 2021, as well as upgraded attic insulation in 2020. Arundel on the Bay enjoys water privileges, including a boat launch, marina with slips available, and a newly restored community beach.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bel Plains Drive

It's time to take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase 2.4+/- acres w/ road frontage & NO HOA. Build your dream home in the well-established, sought-after neighborhood, of Bel Plains Estates. Septic permit and site plan in hand. Easy commuting access to two VRE stations, i95, FXBG, Quantico, & Dahlgren. Discover what all Stafford County has to offer including over 25 beautiful parks and facilities, walking trails, access to rivers, creeks, multiple lakes, and many historic sites including George Washington's boyhood home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

600 Tudor Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit. Wood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Deck off back. Property needs some updating. Great location. Listing courtesy of Era Oakcrest Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-29T17:50:04.69.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6800 Geneva Lane

Come and fall in love with your new home! A beautiful single family split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Your main level features a open living/dining/kitchen floorplan with incredible brick fireplace, recessed lighting, and elegant light fixtures. The spacious kitchen boasts stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, and a double wall oven. Down the hall is a master suite with two closets and a private bathroom with gorgeous tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete this level. The lower level offers a spacious rec room, wetbar with wine storage and wine refrigerator, a 4th bedroom, full bathroom with beautiful tile throughout, washer and dryer with utility sink, ample storage. In the basement there's a bonus room, which can be an office space or a closet. Single car garage, with plenty of driveway parking. What makes this house standout is the huge back yard and game nights will never be the same with the man cave in the back, complete with a bar, refrigerator and plenty of space to entertain guest. This house is a family oasis and it could be yours!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27037 Riverside Drive

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 Sugarcone Road

This is an assignment sale. Sold Strictly AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. $5000 EMD requiredNO SHOWINGS YET-PICS FROM BEFORE TENANT MOVED INCurrent tenant lease ends 4/30/24Rent: $2400/moPaid like clockworkDO NOT DISTURB TENANTGreen Gate-Beautifully Maintained Brick Ranch with 2 Decks on large treelined backyard. Eat in Kitchen with newer floors, Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace & Separate Dining Room. Lower level Family Room, Larger Rec Room & 4th Bedroom Plus lots of storage & walkout entrance. New windows, Updated Systems & newer Appliances. Central ac.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2030 E Lanvale Street

Sold AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. Delivered free and clear. $3500 EMD required.Nearly turnkey property in the heart of Broadway east with tons of charm. Kitchen and bathrooms in great shape, main level all paneling is intact. Large unfinished basement, mechanicals believed to be in order. Mostly newer windows throughout. Large open layout with an additional room off the kitchen. Only real issue is an apparent roof leak in the rear bedroom. Ceiling will need to be torn down and replaced, roof may also.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3706 Elkader

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8237 Lexington Drive

Very nice updated semi-detached home on quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Large back deck overlooks wooded back yard. Remodeled full bathroom - custom ceramic tile, new vanity, new toilet, new lighting and flooring. Modern remodeled half bath. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter-tops, new under-mount sink, new garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. All new light fixtures through-out. New windows. New carpet. New paint. Back deck updated and stained. Large bedrooms. Lots of living space with the finished basement. Don't miss out on this great home at a great price.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11307 Aristotle Drive , 2-201

Gorgeous 1-Bedroom Residence in sought-after Fairfax Ridge. Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, tall ceilings, large windows, luxury vinyl floors throughout and open concept kitchen with gas range. Terrace overlooking the common grounds with storage closet. The bedrooms offers a walk-in closet. Bathroom offers an oversized soaking tub. Built-in desk & shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Full-size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space (# 95) and plenty of additional parking around the premises. Very low condo fee. *NOTE: HOA will be replacing all windows this summer* Fairfax Ridge is a quiet, peaceful, and amenity-rich community with an onsite management office located in the newly redesigned clubhouse. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, playground, game room with pool table, party room, courtyards with grills, a wooded trail nearby, a business center, theater room. Very convenient location between I-66 and Route 50. Just a short drive to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Corner gives you plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Nearby Wegmans and Costco. For commuters, just a short 5 mile drive to the Vienna Metro. Excellent school district: the Oakton High Pyramid.
FAIRFAX, VA
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy