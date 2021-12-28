ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What Are the Odds on LSU vs Kansas State in Texas Bowl?

By Glen West
 1 day ago

LSU and Kansas State kickoff in the Texas Bowl in just over a week's time and the early betting lines aren't favoring the Tigers.

The purple and gold are expected to be down multiple key starters for this bowl game and could very well be playing a significant chunk of its young core come Jan. 4. According to SI Sportsbook most recent projections at the odds on the game, there's not many expectations for the Tigers in this one.

LSU +3.5

Money Line: LSU +138, Kansas State -188

Over/Under: 47.5 points

This isn't to be unexpected as not much news has surfaced on who will be starting at quarterback for LSU in the Texas Bowl. Linebacker Damone Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell have been the only two veterans to opt out of playing in the game at this time but the quarterback spot is of tremendous importance in outlining projections.

At this time, LSU is still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on a waiver for freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier that would allow Nussmeier to play in the game and retain his redshirt year of eligibility. The transfer of Max Johnson put the Tigers in a tricky spot with Nussmeier the only available scholarship quarterback.

Should that waiver be denied, it doesn't make much sense to burn a redshirt year on a game like this. Instead LSU would likely move on to walk ons Matt O'Dowd or Tavion Faulk for the starting job. There are even strong considerations of wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who's always been the Tigers scout quarterback, to even take some snaps behind center.

Regardless, there's a reason LSU isn't favored in this game and much of it has to do with the uncertainty at quarterback as well as the potential for more players to elect to opt out of the game before the Jan. 4 date.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
