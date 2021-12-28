ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

703 Sedgwick Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely three level townhouse in Stone River. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Granite counters in the kitchen. Both the kitchen and separate dining area have doors to...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

569 Rock Hill Church Road

2 acres unrestricted. NO HOA. Make this turnkey property your next "Happy Place". Feng shui at it's best!Priced to sell energy efficient Inviting Fluid Floor Plan (Captivating upgrades (Completely remodeled 2018: roof, barn door, HVAC, gutters, windows, driveway, flooring, bathroom tile, cabinets & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, designer bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, barn doors, with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, perfectly placed recessed lighting, windows & doors.) Cozy up to the brick fireplace while honey makes you hot cocoa from the sparkling white adjoining kitchen w/custom-built wood floating shelves and edison drop lights. There's plenty of room for entertaining while enjoying your guests from your well-lit designer kitchen designed for entertaining.One end=3 bedrooms & 2 baths anchored on opposite end styling a tiled great room (30X22) w/separate entrance and adjoining bath w/shower (potential for separate living/apartment).Newly paved large L shaped driveway. Huge detached shed w/pole barn on side. Large inviting sunny lot partially wooded and partially cleared. Escape to a retreat and secluded sanctuary. There are walking trails through your own private backyard paradise. Centrally located and desirable commuting location.Nothing left to do but move in.Open Houses 1/2/22Highest & Best Contracts due Sunday 1/2/22 @7pm.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1206 Reservoir Street,

1206 Reservoir St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come by our Cute and Cozy 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has hardwood and laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, an updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, partial finished basement, 1 car detached garage, patio space and a yard. This won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Mountain View Road

Wonderful farm house with views and pond on 2.35 acres. Perfect for someone that wants to live out in the country and is a car enthusiast with a detached 4 car garage, detached one car garage and additional shed with garage door. You will enjoy the views from the wrap around porch. House features Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedroom and Bath. Upstairs bedrooms feature wood floors. Chain link fence around front yard. Small spring fed pond and more. Sold in as is condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12609 Monarch Court

Welcome home! This well maintained town home is located in the Community of Marlton in Southern Prince George's County. Nearby shopping/dining and just minutes away from the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex make this location desirable. The community is well maintained and offers walking trails, swimming and golfing. The spacious living room has chair railings and hardwood flooring that lead to the dining area which has newly installed laminate flooring. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a built-in desk with overhead cabinets. Off of the dining room is a large deck that is great for relaxing and entertaining. This house has an abundance of natural sunlight. The upper level primary suite boast beautiful cherry wood floors and a remodeled en-site full bathroom. The cherrywood flooring lead from the primary suite into the hallway where two nice size bedrooms reside. The spacious finished basement has is great for movie night/entertaining. It has a built-in bookshelf and storage space under the stairs. Walk out of the basement to a private fenced backyard that has two sheds; one is a large 7x10 shed and the other is a tool shed which both sit on concrete slabs. Professional photos are coming soon. Mask and hand sanitizing are required. Shoe covers will be provided and must be worn. This property is being sold "As Is".
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23 Arcadia Court

This single level townhome is located in The Parke of Ocean Pines, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you in and carry throughout the open and bright home. The desirable 55+ community of The Park many amenities to fit every lifestyle. Located near the stunning club house with a library adorned with gas fireplace. Billiards room, fitness room, and indoor pool allow for endless entertainment and recreation.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3405 Newport Avenue

Come live in the peaceful and highly coveted water-privileged community Arundel on the Bay, minutes from downtown Annapolis and surrounded by all the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy this charming 4BR, 2.5BA colonial home with hardwood flooring on the main level and plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to tuck away all of your kitchen gadgets. The large sun-lit family room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and two French-style barn doors that can be closed to create a home office or guest room. The private dining room, with a charming hand-crafted light fixture, is the perfect nook for family gatherings and can easily be repurposed into an additional bedroom, library, or office space. Sink your toes into the brand new plush carpet on the second level, which is home to all four bedrooms. The sunny and spacious master bedroom has a full private bath and walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms share another full bath, plenty of closet space, and a large linen closet. The partially finished basement includes two extensive rooms for storage and a family room with brand new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2021. Outside, enjoy the nature and beauty that Bay living provides on the bright, covered, screened-in porch. The fully-fenced rear yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun. The driveway has room for two vehicles and is extended to potentially accommodate a a boat or a third vehicle. Additional recent upgrades include a new water conditioner and HVAC installed in 2021, as well as upgraded attic insulation in 2020. Arundel on the Bay enjoys water privileges, including a boat launch, marina with slips available, and a newly restored community beach.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

74 Sycamore Drive

Welcome to 74 Sycamore Drive! This charming townhome boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Fresh paint through out makes this home move in ready! The deck and the yard backs to woods. The basement is finished and would make a nice family room, play room, office, exercise room, etc. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Located just off of Route 40 and easy access to Interstate 95. Fresh paint through out. New dishwasher has been ordered. Don't miss this move in ready townhome!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27037 Riverside Drive

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA home on 5+ acres, custom constructed by a local builder as his private home. Bright and breezy floorplan with wide open spaces, yet retains the more intimate, formal spaces. Grand but warm and welcoming. Dream kitchen - ample granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast bar - opens into an expansive great room with informal dining area, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with vaulted ceiling offers yet another living space - large enough to entertain in, but comfortable enough to relax in front of the fireplace with your coffee or a good book. Fabulous mudroom with tons of built-in cabinetry, tile floor. A half bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, double porches overlooking the expansive yard. Primary bedroom with full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, jetted tub, step-in shower, walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms, and a 2 additional full baths. Large laundry room with storage space. Walk-up stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic space. Your own quiet retreat - just minutes to shopping, dining, and events - Salisbury University, Downtown Salisbury. Attached, oversized 2-car garage. Two parcels included in the sale: 27041 Riverside Dr, L-1, 07-002343; and 27037 Riverside Dr, Lot 2, 07-011067. Sizes, taxes approximate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1210 S Potomac Street

CANTON SQUARE!! The place to be! Canton Waterfront Park few steps away. Thursday evening live music, beer festivals, craft and community fairs etc. Enjoy the City lifestyle walking to nice restaurants, bars and shopping. Live in a home with a community feel and convenient travel. Accessible to all major routes minutes away. Walk to Light House Point Marina . Join the Marina Swim Club through Oasis Mgmt Swim Club (see in photos) and secure a slip for your boat. The Water lifestyle and City merge right here at S Potomac St. There is a courtyard parking with a reserved spot waiting for you. You can call and reserve parking for your guest or use the ample street parking. Beautiful Home built in 1987!! 3 levels of living space. Kitchen offers abundant cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, natural light, Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and Brazilian wood floors, french doors to rear deck and fenced in yard. You can clearly see you parking space in the courtyard from the deck. Half Bath On Main Level! Security System in the home at front and back doors, windows on main level and 2 interior motion detectors central station manned through ADT installed. Two very large bedrooms upstairs with organized closet spaces, vaulted ceilings, wood floors. The basement offers a great family room, play room, half bath and back laundry and storage area. Pack your bags no need to lift a finger at this property which is meticulously cared for and loved!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Green Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath rancher in amazing water privileged community. Home features a partially finished basement, good lot with fenced in backyard and a driveway for plenty of cars. Now is your chance to make this your own! Opportunity knocks and its up to you to open the door!. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10911 Carlton Drive

COMPLETED BUILDER'S INVENTORY**PRIVATE LAKE ANNA ACCESS** A mere 400m from your door to the Lake! Affordability with just over an acre on private cul-de-sac and all within stones throw to Lake Anna and all it has to offer! The Belmont plan provides casual open layout offering a spacious feel, is what The Family Room boasts cathedral ceiling opening to the kitchen for ease of everyday living and entertaining. Upper level also hosts bedrooms and baths while lower level offers flex space to be used as recreation room or additional master suite. Lower level is built above ground level to take full advantage of all the natural light. Upscale, neutral finishes planned. Also, Hop & skip to Pleasants Landing at Lake Anna which serves as a park and a marina (with over 2,600 feet of Lake Frontage) which makes this a fabulous place to live to fantastic investment for a vacation/rental property! 3 Bedroom DF**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6801 Rapid Water Way , #103

Ground level Condo features open floor plan. Large living room has fireplace and sliders to walk out level to private patio. Galley kitchen with pass through and lots of cabinet space. Owners bedroom has ample closet and full bath . 2nd bedroom and hall bath complete this condo. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to tunnels, key bridge rt 10 and 695. Agents please see agent remarks and documents uploaded on this listing for contract details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

328 Wood Landing Road

**NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST FINISHED & PRICED TO SELL ** NEARLY 1 ACRE BEAUTY IN SOUTH **STAFFORD COUNTY**BUILDERS SPEC HOME COMPLETED & MOVE IN READY** VERIZON FIBEROPTIC INTERNET/ CABLE AT END OF DRIVEWAY ** PRIVATE DOCK BOAT RAMP w/ optional POA - $100 annual dues to utilize. Paint still drying on this home w/ nearly 1 acre of privacy. LOADS of INCLUDED EXTRAS... Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gleaming granite tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury master bath including large soaking tub and custom tile, neutral finishes with plenty of windows to provide open bright lay-out w/ woodsy views The two story plan feels very open & spacious while accommodating w/ space for all customary rooms. The Reese is a Parade of Homes Award Winning plan for Foundation Homes . Some pictures in listing are of similar plan. See Builder's Rep for more information on. 3 bedroom Drain field. Some pictures in listing are of similar home with similar finishes.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 Sugarcone Road

This is an assignment sale. Sold Strictly AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. $5000 EMD requiredNO SHOWINGS YET-PICS FROM BEFORE TENANT MOVED INCurrent tenant lease ends 4/30/24Rent: $2400/moPaid like clockworkDO NOT DISTURB TENANTGreen Gate-Beautifully Maintained Brick Ranch with 2 Decks on large treelined backyard. Eat in Kitchen with newer floors, Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace & Separate Dining Room. Lower level Family Room, Larger Rec Room & 4th Bedroom Plus lots of storage & walkout entrance. New windows, Updated Systems & newer Appliances. Central ac.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11307 Aristotle Drive , 2-201

Gorgeous 1-Bedroom Residence in sought-after Fairfax Ridge. Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, tall ceilings, large windows, luxury vinyl floors throughout and open concept kitchen with gas range. Terrace overlooking the common grounds with storage closet. The bedrooms offers a walk-in closet. Bathroom offers an oversized soaking tub. Built-in desk & shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Full-size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space (# 95) and plenty of additional parking around the premises. Very low condo fee. *NOTE: HOA will be replacing all windows this summer* Fairfax Ridge is a quiet, peaceful, and amenity-rich community with an onsite management office located in the newly redesigned clubhouse. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, playground, game room with pool table, party room, courtyards with grills, a wooded trail nearby, a business center, theater room. Very convenient location between I-66 and Route 50. Just a short drive to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Corner gives you plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Nearby Wegmans and Costco. For commuters, just a short 5 mile drive to the Vienna Metro. Excellent school district: the Oakton High Pyramid.
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2030 E Lanvale Street

Sold AS IS. Buyer pays ALL closing costs. Delivered free and clear. $3500 EMD required.Nearly turnkey property in the heart of Broadway east with tons of charm. Kitchen and bathrooms in great shape, main level all paneling is intact. Large unfinished basement, mechanicals believed to be in order. Mostly newer windows throughout. Large open layout with an additional room off the kitchen. Only real issue is an apparent roof leak in the rear bedroom. Ceiling will need to be torn down and replaced, roof may also.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3706 Elkader

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come See for yourself this Large Cozy Brick Traditional Home in the highly sought after Ednor Gardens. A very quiet street with a Garage and parking pad in the rear. This 3 bedroom 1.5 Baths has everything you have been looking for. Updates galore including New Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and pristine red oak kitchen floors. All new light fixtures throughout the home, an updated bathroom, whole house has been freshly painted, brand new entry doors and garage door, basement has been redone including grinded and sealed floors. A gas fireplace that makes the combo living room/dining room very inviting. Save money knowing there is a New Roof, New Chimney and New Garbage Disposal. This house is very close to JHU, public transportation and Union Memorial Hospital. This is truly a place to call home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8237 Lexington Drive

Very nice updated semi-detached home on quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Large back deck overlooks wooded back yard. Remodeled full bathroom - custom ceramic tile, new vanity, new toilet, new lighting and flooring. Modern remodeled half bath. Remodeled kitchen with new granite counter-tops, new under-mount sink, new garbage disposal and new stainless steel appliances. All new light fixtures through-out. New windows. New carpet. New paint. Back deck updated and stained. Large bedrooms. Lots of living space with the finished basement. Don't miss out on this great home at a great price.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 N Chester Street

The 4 Bed rooms and 3.5 bath , fenced backyard Central Air, granite counter top. master bed room with full bath. Lead free certificate. Listing courtesy of Home Selling Assistance. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4008 Dogberry Lane

Investors, this diamond in the rough is your next great opportunity. Rarely available and sought after Federal Style Luxury 2 car garage town home in Birch Pond Subdivision. Located at the intersection of RT50 and Fairfax County Parkway, minutes to major commuter routes, shopping, business centers. Large floorpan with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Lower level features large rec room, French doors to fenced yard with patio backing to trees, full bath, access to oversized 2 car garage. Main level features foyer with large step up living room, wood floors and wall of windows, decorative columns, formal dining room, large gourmet eat-in kitchen with island/bar and French doors to custom deck. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms including oversized master with ensuite lux bath, walk-in tub and separate shower. Home needs cosmetic updates including carpet, paint, some drywall repair, kitchen and bath improvements. Take advantage of this opportunity to earn sweat equity. Home sold As-Is. LL ceiling was opened up several years ago to repair kitchen leak, ceiling never replaced (but leak fixed) ARV $750K-$800K RANGE. OFFER DEADLINE SUNDAY 1/2 8PM.
REAL ESTATE

