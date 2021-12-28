703 Sedgwick Court

Come live in the peaceful and highly coveted water-privileged community Arundel on the Bay, minutes from downtown Annapolis and surrounded by all the sights and sounds of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy this charming 4BR, 2.5BA colonial home with hardwood flooring on the main level and plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to tuck away all of your kitchen gadgets. The large sun-lit family room adjacent to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and two French-style barn doors that can be closed to create a home office or guest room. The private dining room, with a charming hand-crafted light fixture, is the perfect nook for family gatherings and can easily be repurposed into an additional bedroom, library, or office space. Sink your toes into the brand new plush carpet on the second level, which is home to all four bedrooms. The sunny and spacious master bedroom has a full private bath and walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms share another full bath, plenty of closet space, and a large linen closet. The partially finished basement includes two extensive rooms for storage and a family room with brand new vinyl plank flooring installed in 2021. Outside, enjoy the nature and beauty that Bay living provides on the bright, covered, screened-in porch. The fully-fenced rear yard provides plenty of space for outdoor fun. The driveway has room for two vehicles and is extended to potentially accommodate a a boat or a third vehicle. Additional recent upgrades include a new water conditioner and HVAC installed in 2021, as well as upgraded attic insulation in 2020. Arundel on the Bay enjoys water privileges, including a boat launch, marina with slips available, and a newly restored community beach.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO